Demi Rose’s eye-watering pay packet revealed as model earns seven-figure sum for photoshoots

Model Demi Rose has earned an impressive net worth from stripping off for photoshoots.

The Sun can reveal that the 28-year-old’s company, Productions Ltd, raised £1.2million in cash and assets last year.

Demi runs a firm that makes money from modeling work and sponsored posts for companies on social media.

Earlier this year he set up a second company called Demi Rose Enterprises Limited, but the company has not filed any annual accounts yet.

Demi has more than 20 million fans Instagram Since she rose to international fame when she was spotted going on a date with Kylie Jenner’s first love Tyga in Cannes in 2016.

She also briefly dated DJ Tom Zanetti in 2017 and DJ Chris Martinez in 2018.

But she has earned a name for herself thanks to her incredible figure and extremely sexy shoots.

However it was not all that simple and Demi previously revealed that she had been diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

This situation means that you are tired all the time – and he started skipping school to stay at home.

He was bullied so badly in school that he dropped out.

“I thought it was more like depression depressionDemi told The Sun last year. “Everyone bullied me in school as a child.

“Boys, girls, and so I wasn’t really able to learn. Everybody just loved to pick on me, put chewing gum in me HairLike, just to dress me up for your entertainment.”

