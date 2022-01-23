demo for the exclusive PS4 and PS5 coming, new shared gameplay – Nerd4.life

Kadokawa Games announced that a demo from Relayer, exclusive to PS4 and PS5, is coming. The role-playing strategy game is also the focus of a new one gameplay video, which you can see above.

There Relayer demo does not currently have a release date. However, we do know that the strategic role-playing game is coming on March 24, 2022 on PS4 and PS5, so we assume that the demo will be ready in a maximum of two months, to allow players to try the game before its release. The information comes from the official Japanese account of the game: it is therefore not certain, for the moment, that the demo will be published all over the world; it may turn out to be a Japanese PlayStation Store exclusive.

For what concern gameplay video, the section dedicated to Relayer is around the 41st minute. The commentary is in Japanese, but it is still possible to understand what happens on the screen simply by seeing the progress of the action. We can admire some fighting, to understand the pace of the game. If this gameplay isn’t enough, you can watch the “Ice Planet” gameplay video.

There official description of Relayer reads: “A next-generation SRPG set in a sci-fi alternate reality, in which the Starchildren – humans who have been granted special abilities – face an extraterrestrial threat. Relayer’s combat system focuses on combat robot types and Jobs, which represent the unique characteristics of a unit, and on aggro, a stat that displays how easily they are targeted by enemies. Relayer also features exciting special attacks such as Backstab, a pincer move, and Big Bang, a pincer move. with a large area of ​​effect. Around 100 unique scenes are played during battles throughout the game, and the scenario maps are all illustrated in high quality 3D. ”

“The story takes place on Earth in the year 2051, in a future where humanity’s expansion into outer space is in full swing. Earth is in the midst of an invasion by mysterious extraterrestrial beings called Relayers. They are Humans with special abilities, called Starchildren, also appeared, along with the legacy of an ancient alien civilization that is said to have died out centuries ago. Players command a squadron of Stellar Gear, humanoid weapons developed from the technology of that extinct alien civilization, and the Asterism, a ship capable of interstellar travel, to defend the Earth from invading Relayer aliens “.