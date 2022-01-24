demo version 1.1 available, how to install and download it – Nerd4.life

Dark Souls Nightfall is now available on PC, as a mod for Dark Souls Remastered. Precisely, the demo, which has also been updated to the version 1.1. Here are the details on the update, how to download it and how to install it.

First of all, the version 1.1 of the Dark Souls Nightfall demos introduces the following changes from version 1.0:

The durability of the weapons is now infinite (indicated as 0): for files created in version 1.0, it is possible to repair the weapons at the sources (i.e. the new bonfires)

The second boss has been rebalanced and now deals less damage; The spawn of some enemies in the bossfight has also been changed

Removed some enemies from the busiest areas

The volume of the music is now smoother

Fixed some visual glitches in the map

The spawn point is located immediately in front of the Altar, not after the exit to the Demon Ruins

Bottomless chest now available at the springs (the new bonfires)

To install version 1.1 of the Dark Souls Nightfall demo you must first delete version 1.0. To do this, you must start the Nightfall exe and select option 2 which restores the original Dark Souls Remastered files, present in the backup folder. If you want to be sure you have the vanilla version of the game, you can use Steam: right click on the game, choose Properties, Local files and finally “Verify integrity of game files …”.

If you have never installed Dark Souls Nightfall and version 1.1 of the demo is the first you download, you just have to run the exe, create the backup of Dark Souls Remastered (check that you have not installed other mods, first) and then select option 1, that is the installation . Once this is done, you just have to start the game from Steam. Remember to play offline, to avoid problems.

For download version 1.1 of the Dark Souls Nightfall demo, you just have to follow the link in the tweet below.

Tell us, have you already tried Dark Souls Nightfall? What do you think?