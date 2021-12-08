“Democracy also protects idiots”, insults to the lawyer and frost from Floris – Libero Quotidiano





Here is a On Tuesday tal Olga Milanese, advocate for the no-green pass referendum. And from Giovanni Floris, in the episode broadcast on La7 on Tuesday 7 December, the Milanese is confronted with David Porec, who has always been a great supporter of both the vaccine and the green certificate.





The lawyer, asked about the new super green pass, opens the dance with this consideration: “The problem is not whether the super green pass works. The problem is the damage it causes to the population, first of all it feeds social hatred among citizens. It causes discrimination among citizens, a problem that is not sufficiently analyzed. The fundamental rules of the legal system are violated. There are principles that pertain to civilization that have been trampled on by these measures “, the big shot.

And here is the reaction of David Parenzo, who urges her: “He used a horrible word: discrimination. In legal language it has a very precise meaning, it is what the fascist state did towards the Jews in 1938. Here we are in a democratic state with guarantee bodies, and there is a minority that has decided to stand out. Seven million people who legitimately chose not to get vaccinated. But they chose it, so there is no discrimination. “” Everyone can get vaccinated “, Floris inserts. And Parenzo:” And also talking nonsense, democracy also protects idiots“Frost in the studio, the reference to the no-pass lawyer is evident.