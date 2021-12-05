



The Pope in the presidential palace of Athens – Ansa

“Democracy was born here, but today it is in danger.” Pope Francis speaks from Greece. And from here, today, from Athens, “from the West that arose from here”, from the “cradle of civilization”, homeland of the polis, in the country that “can be defined as the memory of Europe”, the Pontiff could only address to the European Union. Starting from its democratic foundations which today risk being undermined: by a “hasty authoritarianismFrom the “easy reassurances offered by populisms”, from “societies, concerned about security and anesthetized by consumerism”; forms that all lead to «a sort of ‘democratic skepticism’». And therefore, for the Pope, they lead to a “retreat of democracy”.

In his first appointment at the Presidential Palace of the Hellenic Republic, in front of the President of Greece, Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou and the political and civil authorities, Thus Francesco wanted to put his finger on the foundations of our society. Recalling first of all the bases of democracy and good politics, as the “art of the common good”.

Here, the Pope recalled, according to the well-known statement of Socrates, one began to feel citizens not only of one’s own country, but of the whole world. And, quoting Aristotle, he recalled again that here man became aware of being “a political animal” and that, “as part of a community, he saw in others not subjects, but citizens, with whom organize the polis together “.

“Democracy was born here. The cradle, millennia later, has become a home, a great house of democratic peoples: I am referring to the European Union and the dream of peace and fraternity that it represents for so many peoples, “he said. But if from here “the horizons of humanity have expanded”, the Pope also repeated that the participation of all is a fundamental requirement; “Not only – he stressed – to achieve common goals, but because it responds to who we are: social beings, unrepeatable and at the same time interdependent”.

The speech given at the Presidential Palace, after the meeting with the President of Greece, seems to stand without solution of continuity with what he had already outlined in his speech at the awarding of the Charlemagne Prize in 2016, a speech in which he mentioned the projects of the Founding Fathers of Europe. Projects that are not outdated, and inspire, today more than ever, to build bridges and tear down walls, as he had already amply pointed out by expressing harmony with the invitation “to courageously lay new, deeply rooted foundations” and taking up one of the Founding Fathers of Europe, Alcide De Gasperi, so that everyone is “equally animated by the concern for the common good of our European homelands, of our European homeland”. And he also returned here to quote De Gasperi, in the speech he gave in Milan in 1949: “There is a lot of talk about who goes left or right, but the decisive thing is to move forward and moving forward means moving towards social justice” .

And this is the direction to follow for the Pope, as an antidote to the “polarizations that animate democracy” and that “risk exasperating it”. A change of pace is therefore necessary for the Pope “while, amplified by virtual communication, fears spread every day and theories are elaborated to oppose others. Instead, let us help ourselves to pass from taking sides to participating – he said – from committing ourselves only to supporting our own part to actively involving ourselves for the promotion of all ».

A motivation that must push on various fronts: to the climate, the pandemic, the common market, widespread poverty, up to the right to care and treatment for all and to responsibility and the growth of a culture of respect. “The right to care and care for all must always be privileged – the Pope said -, so that the weakest, especially the elderly, are never discarded: that the elderly are not the privileged people for the culture of waste. elders are the sign of the wisdom of a people. Life is in fact a right, not death, which must be accepted, not administered “.

All challenges that “ask to collaborate concretely and actively”. A necessity that the international community needs, “to open ways of peace through a multilateralism that is not suffocated by excessive nationalist pretensions”. And “politics needs it, in order to place common needs before private interests”. It is not a utopia but “the only way”, for the “European Union and the dream of peace and fraternity it represents for so many peoples”.

For her part, the president Sakellaropoulou, recalling the Pope’s previous visit to Lesvos, thanked the Pope also for having recognized the humanity of the Greeks for the “disproportionate burden they have borne for the migration crisis”. And he wanted to underline the profound social sensitivity that characterizes the Pope’s work: “By nurturing sharing and reconciliation between societies and by removing obsolete prejudices and cultural walls of the past, you have constantly supported international legitimacy and the rule of law, the fundamental principles that are the basis of liberal democracy, which Greece also embraces and defends ».

The Pope with the Greek president – Reuters

“Two hundred years ago, the provisional government of the country, located in the heart of the Mediterranean to be a bridge between the peoples, addressed Catholics with touching words:” Christ commanded love of neighbor – Pope Francis finally said – But who is he closer to us than you, our fellow citizens, although there are some differences in the rites? We have the only homeland, we belong to a single people; we Christians are brothers for the holy cross ”».

To be brothers under the sign of the cross, in this country blessed by faith and its Christian traditions, exhorts all believers in Christ to cultivate communion at every level, in the name of that God who embraces everyone with his mercy “.