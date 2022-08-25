Democratic Republic of the Congo: Defending the right to health in a country of wars and epidemics | future planet

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines the concept of health as “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity”. Over time, other dimensions have been incorporated, until reaching the idea that it is a multidimensional phenomenon where the so-called determinants of health have a lot to do with it. These are the factors and conditions in which people are born, grow up and live, such as access to water, housing or having a secure job.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is not in very good health. Being born, growing up and living in this country in the heart of Central Africa, in the area of ​​the great lakes, is not easy. The violence it suffers goes back to the time of slavery and Belgian colonization, and is perpetuated in the post-colonial era with the regime of Mobutu’s military dictatorship. In the last half century it has been the scene of armed conflicts, political, economic and social crises, and invasions and occupations by foreign troops.

In rural DRC, some people over 60 have never seen a doctor

Its immense natural wealth contrasts with the poverty of a population where 71% of its 77 million inhabitants live on less than a dollar a day, according to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). The economic interests generated around oil, uranium, diamonds or coltan have turned the Great Lakes area into a permanent battlefield for the looting of its resources. The country has more than six million internally displaced persons, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

In addition to all these determinants, access to health care in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is “a headache”, says Billy Mwangaza, human rights defender and campaigner for the right to health at Étoile du Sud (EDS), a movement of activists that empowers the population in their training and health education for disease prevention. “There are no health structures with adequate equipment, nor really qualified personnel. In urban areas, the population prefers to stay at home rather than go for treatment. In rural areas it is even worse, some people over 60 have never seen a doctor”.

Health awareness campaign in a neighborhood of the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. ESD

Étoile du Sud works in different areas of the country through a strategy called SOM (the acronym for raising awareness, organizing, mobilizing) with health promotion and health education actions. They emphasize primary care and promote local initiatives that raise awareness among citizens, so that they can claim their rights. “We help empower communities so that they can make the decisions that concern them and we encourage them to understand the inequalities in which they live, so that they mobilize in their neighborhood. This is how we created what we call Popular Health Committees, which bring together these small neighborhood movements and organize themselves around a national movement for the right to health”, details Mwangaza.

Mwangaza was in Barcelona recently participating in the first edition of the School for Defenders, where several defenders from different parts of the world shared experiences. The activist is from Butembo, a city in the northeast of the country, in the province of North Kivu. In the region, plagued by an armed conflict for decades, there are more than 130 armed groups due, among other factors, to the large amount of natural resources (especially mining). There, his organization has promoted a mobile clinic to reach the most remote villages and see how to treat the population with volunteer professionals, as well as receive complaints about access to health care. “We found women with more than seven children who had never seen a doctor in their lives.” In addition, health structures do not include a gender approach. “There is no specificity or adequate treatment for women.”

The lack of resources of public health in RCD contrasts with that of private structures, which have developed quality care. “Those with financial means prefer to go there for treatment. Even health professionals who work in state hospitals, when they see that their patients have money, direct them to their private structures. Attention is reserved for an elite.” The defender alleges that the country’s own politicians and presidents travel to other continents to receive quality treatment, instead of investing in the country’s public system.

“Wearing mosquito nets will not kill malaria. Devise programs that make the community responsible for its health if it will” Billy Mwangaza, activist for the right to health at the NGO Étoile du Sud

And it is that the DRC fails in most of the indicators. This is shown by the statistics of the World Health Observatory (GHO) of the WHO. The neonatal mortality rate is 27 per 1,000 live births. The probability of dying between birth and the first year of life is 63.8 per 1,000 live births and the under-five mortality rate is 81 per 1,000 live births. Estimated coverage of antiretroviral therapy among people living with HIV is 75%.

Many diseases affect the health of the Congolese. According to a 2021 Amnesty International Report, Ebola and other epidemics such as malaria, cholera, measles or bubonic plague claimed thousands of lives throughout the country, especially among the young population. The text also highlights the poor conditions in which health professionals work, who have called for demonstrations that have been violently repressed by the police.

Regarding malaria, Mwangaza says that there is a high circulation of the disease despite the annual UN programs, of which he is highly critical. “International partners must question and evaluate their actions, and work with the population to truly eradicate the disease. Wearing mosquito nets will not kill malaria. Devising programs that make the community responsible for its health and for it to contribute to the sanitation of its own environment will do it”.

Regarding malnutrition, the activist for the right to health defines it as a scourge, especially in the Kasai region, in the center of the country, and in North Kivu, where there are malnourished children. Together with Unicef, EDS has just started to create groups of women who meet to decide together how to feed their family “without waiting for someone from outside to do it”.

The worst Ebola epidemic in history

Within a few years, the DRC suffered the worst Ebola epidemic in the country’s history. In August 2018, the Ministry of Health declared the outbreak of the disease, with its epicenter in North Kivu. “In recent years, the virus has returned at least 12 times,” highlights Mwangaza, who speaks of the episode as one of the deadliest (2,287 deaths, according to the WHO) because the response came from outside. “Although the debate took place in the DRC, the decisions were made in Europe, by the WHO, Unicef ​​and other important partners. They know our health system, but they don’t know how to analyze the real problems. They are not in contact with the communities and they did not ask them about their needs, unlike us, and that caused a lot of people to die. Luckily, it was finally decided not to build a parallel response system, but to take advantage of the existing health system. Give courage to the community forces so that they are the ones that count the cases in the community and can direct them.”

The defender alleges that, when a family took their son to the pharmacy to buy a medicine for fever, the response teams were immediately called, who took the minor away. This caused a lot of stress, especially for the little ones. Now, the protocol has changed: if a girl or boy is sick, the community is informed, which calls the local doctor to supervise the case and accompany the sick person. “We have understood how to live with the virus. It is a disease born here, and only we know how to get out of it: by involving local communities”, he alleges.

The DRC did not escape covid-19 either. “We are a poor country, where there is a large part of the population without work and where we have to resort to selling on the street to get food. We work with our Government to raise awareness among the population, going door to door to explain social distancing measures. The local population got involved, we conducted assessments in pilot neighborhoods across the country, and the epidemic began to decline.”

Furthermore, when the pandemic hit, the country was still in the midst of the world’s largest active measles outbreak, which had begun in mid-2018. The outbreak was declared over on August 25, 2020. According to a report by Doctors Without Borders, citing the Ministry of Health, there were some 70,650 confirmed cases and just over 1,020 deaths.

The population of the DRC is not only facing pandemics of all kinds, but also eternal armed conflict. “In the east of the country there has been a war for a long time. The population is wounded, they need peace”, cries Mwangaza. According to Amnesty International’s report, the armed conflict continues to claim thousands of lives, there are large-scale forced displacements and widespread (and unpunished) sexual violence by illegal armed groups and government forces.

Mwangaza refers to the war as the cause of a trauma that is very present at an early age and for which there is normally no psychological attention. Psychologists attend the EDS mobile clinics, but they are insufficient. Mwangaza demands that the state open psychological counseling and immediate attention centers so that victims of sexual violence can quickly receive prophylaxis for HIV, emergency contraception, antibiotics to prevent sexually transmitted infections, and vaccines against tetanus and hepatitis B. For the Congolese activist, one of the great determinants of health is peace.

