Democratic senators urge Joe Biden to eliminate Title 42 on the border with Mexico | Univision Immigration News

The leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Charles Schumer, asked President Joe Biden on Thursday to put an “immediate” end to Title 42, which allows the accelerated deportation of migrants, because “It’s a disaster for Central American families seeking asylum.”
Schumer cataloged Title 42 – a section created in 1944 but that had been ‘asleep’ until 2020 when the covid-19 crisis broke out – as a “cynical effort” used by the administration of former President Donald Trump to use the pandemic as ” excuse” to reinforce their ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policies.
The rule was activated by the previous administration, which said at the time that its goal was to contain the spread of the coronavirus. However, some Democrats and organizations that defend the rights of immigrants point out that the former president used the pandemic to toughen his anti-immigrant measures and affect asylum policy.
Title 42 empowers federal immigration authorities to deport aliens on an expedited basis for public health reasons. Decisions are not appealable.
Despite the rejection by the Democrats, the Biden government decided last year to keep it in force. But 14 months after the arrival of the president to the White House, Schumer said that “it is unnecessary that this policy continues to be used indiscriminately.”
“Illegal” and “inhumane” measure affecting unaccompanied minors
The Senate leader added in a conference call that the Title 42 policy “must be ended immediately” because it goes against “our refugee policies.”
“We cannot continue with these illegal measures exposing immigrants (who are expelled at the border) to places where they suffer persecution and danger. I disagree with the government’s response” to keep the controversial rule in force, added the senator from New York.
Schumer denounced that last night the border authorities “deported a Ukrainian family based on Title 42.”
The expulsion comes 14 days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a conflict repudiated by the international community that has left more than 2.4 million refugees around the world.
“This administration must restore refugee policies at the border now,” Schumer urged.
For his part, Senator Bob Menéndez (Democrat of New Jersey) said that “while we recover from the pandemic, it is time to eliminate Title 42” and criticized the decision of a Texas district court that ruled on Friday that the government cannot exempt unaccompanied immigrant children detained at the Mexican border from the controversial policy.
“It is no longer humane and effective to keep Title 42 in force”Menendez added. “As a nation, we cannot remove children as the Texas court said (…) It is critical that the United States, at this time of crisis that the world is experiencing, stop returning immigrants who seek help and their lives are at risk,” he said. Rather, the senator said the government should allocate resources to “support people who are fleeing for help.”
More than 50% of immigrants found by federal immigration authorities on the border with Mexico are expedited deported under Title 42 of the United States Code, according to data from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office (CBP).
Another high percentage is expelled under Section 8 of the Immigration Law for inadmissibility or because they had been previously deported and tried to return without authorization.
The Texas district court ruling says immigration officials are prohibited from refraining from enforcing the law based “solely on the status of unaccompanied alien children.”
Judge Mark Pittman of the Northern District Court of Texas said in a preliminary order that the decision “will remain in effect until a final decision is rendered” or until the appeals court issues a new order on the matter, and that the ruling must be implemented within seven days.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called the ruling a “Great Victory Against Biden!” on his Twitter account. and said that he led the lawsuit against the decision of the Biden government because the non-application of Title 42 in unaccompanied minors “contributes to a massive wave of smuggling” of people.
“The federal court has just blocked Biden from excluding foreign minors from the Title 42 process,” he added. “It’s a win for Texas and a loss for Biden and the cartels,” the prosecutor said.
For its part, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which since Title 42 came into force has challenged the rule in the courts of justice, alleges that the rule authorizes the summary deportation of unaccompanied minors “without any due process, even if the child is fleeing danger and seeking protection in the United States and shows no signs of having covid-19.”