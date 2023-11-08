Democrats lead in vote count in Doylestown Township

Here’s a look at the vote counts in the Doylestown area, including Warrington, Buckingham, Plumstead, Chalfont and New Britain.

Editor’s note: Results last updated at 11:30 pm on Tuesday, November 7.

DOYLESTOWN, PA – Here’s a look at the vote counts in key Doylestown area municipal races as of November 7 at 11:30 p.m.

Remember that all Bucks County Board of Elections results are unofficial.

Buckingham Supervisor (6-year term, vote for 1)

Michael Bateman(D) 4,323

John Forrest(R) 4,737

Chalfont Borough Council (2-year term, vote for 1)

Dan Colbert(D) 856

Susan McGrath(R) 653

Chalfont Borough Council (4-year term, votes for 3)

Lisa Cardinale(D) 829

Michelle B. Meyerson (D) 819

Michael Kelly (D/R) 969

Michael Bibi(R) 632

Mark Glidden(R) 662

Doylestown Borough Council

first ward (4 year term, vote for 1)

Elizabeth Wyckoff(D) 962

second ward (4 year term, vote for 1)

Bob Kinney(R) 1,050

3rd ward (4 year term, vote for 2)

Jennifer Jarrett(D) 740

Doylestown Township Supervisor (6-year term, vote for 2)

Jennifer Herring(D) 4,234

Judy Dixon(D) 3,991

Trish Murphy(R) 3,087

Robert Caroselli(R) 2,947

New Britain Borough Council (2-year term, vote for 2)

Maureen Loh(D) 198

New Britain Borough Council (4-year term, vote for 3)

Tom Price(D) 183

Steven Asher(D) 181

Peter LaMontagne (D) 176

New Britain Township Supervisor (6-year term, votes for 2)

Cynthia Jones(D) 2,242

Bridget Kunakorn (D) 2,087

Gregory Hood(R) 1,893

Scott Fischer(R) 1,909

Plumstead Township Supervisor (6-year term, vote for 1)

Matthew Given (D) 2,277

Lurleen Worthington(R) 2,131

Warrington Township Supervisor (6-year term, votes for 2)

Andrew Macaulay (D) 4,029

Fred R. Gaines (D) 3,855

Brian Kelly(R) 4,227

Jana Connelly(R) 3,924

Warwick Township Supervisor

Michael A. Raito(R) 3,066

Brittany Kossin (left) 1,469