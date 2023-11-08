Democrats lead in vote count in Doylestown Township

Here’s a look at the vote counts in the Doylestown area, including Warrington, Buckingham, Plumstead, Chalfont and New Britain.
, Updates
Editor’s note: Results last updated at 11:30 pm on Tuesday, November 7.
DOYLESTOWN, PA – Here’s a look at the vote counts in key Doylestown area municipal races as of November 7 at 11:30 p.m.
Remember that all Bucks County Board of Elections results are unofficial.
Buckingham Supervisor (6-year term, vote for 1)
Michael Bateman(D) 4,323
John Forrest(R) 4,737
Chalfont Borough Council (2-year term, vote for 1)
Dan Colbert(D) 856
Susan McGrath(R) 653
Chalfont Borough Council (4-year term, votes for 3)
Lisa Cardinale(D) 829
Michelle B. Meyerson (D) 819
Michael Kelly (D/R) 969
Michael Bibi(R) 632
Mark Glidden(R) 662
Doylestown Borough Council
first ward (4 year term, vote for 1)
Elizabeth Wyckoff(D) 962
second ward (4 year term, vote for 1)
Bob Kinney(R) 1,050
3rd ward (4 year term, vote for 2)
Jennifer Jarrett(D) 740
Doylestown Township Supervisor (6-year term, vote for 2)
Jennifer Herring(D) 4,234
Judy Dixon(D) 3,991
Trish Murphy(R) 3,087
Robert Caroselli(R) 2,947
New Britain Borough Council (2-year term, vote for 2)
Maureen Loh(D) 198
New Britain Borough Council (4-year term, vote for 3)
Tom Price(D) 183
Steven Asher(D) 181
Peter LaMontagne (D) 176
New Britain Township Supervisor (6-year term, votes for 2)
Cynthia Jones(D) 2,242
Bridget Kunakorn (D) 2,087
Gregory Hood(R) 1,893
Scott Fischer(R) 1,909
Plumstead Township Supervisor (6-year term, vote for 1)
Matthew Given (D) 2,277
Lurleen Worthington(R) 2,131
Warrington Township Supervisor (6-year term, votes for 2)
Andrew Macaulay (D) 4,029
Fred R. Gaines (D) 3,855
Brian Kelly(R) 4,227
Jana Connelly(R) 3,924
Warwick Township Supervisor
Michael A. Raito(R) 3,066
Brittany Kossin (left) 1,469