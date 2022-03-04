Democrats propose to restore family reunification program from Cuba

Democrats in Congress want to reinstate the federal program that allows for the reunification of Cuban families in the United States. The Immigration and Citizenship Service of that country ensures that said program is in force, but in practice it is not. The program was suspended by the Trump administration after the acoustic incidents that affected US diplomats in Havana.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, from Florida, and Albio Sires, from New Jersey, presented this Wednesday a bill that, if approved, would resume the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program. In this way, Cuban-Americans could take their relatives to the United States with a special permit or “parole”, while their immigration visas arrive.

The project instructs the Secretaries of Homeland Security and the Department of State to restart the processing of reunification applications. To that end, he also proposes assigning the necessary personnel to the United States Embassy in Havana. These officials would dedicate at least one working day per week to the program.

The granted parole would be valid for about two years. Thus, thanks to the Cuban Adjustment Law, the Cubans who arrived would obtain permanent residence.

Support for the initiative

“As the daughter of a housekeeper and a janitor who sacrificed every day to make sure their children had a better life, I believe that nothing is more important than family. I am proud to strongly support the restoration of the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program,” said Florida Rep. Val Demings, co-sponsor of the bill.

Also backing the legislation are Democratic Representatives Charlie Christ, Al Lawson, Stephanie Murphy, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Kathy Castor.

Previously there have been other attempts to re-establish the reunification program for Cubans. In 2019, Democrats Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Donna Shalala presented a project for this purpose, which indicated conducting interviews with visa applicants by videoconference.

On the other hand, Florida congressmen María Elvira Salazar, Carlos Giménez and Mario Díaz-Balart, together with Democrat Murphy, proposed resuming the program in 2021. According to their project, the face-to-face interviews would take place in the territory occupied by the United States. at the Guantanamo Naval Base.

The latest initiative by the Democrats comes as an increase in consular staff at the US Embassy in Havana seems imminent. The goal is to eliminate the backlog accumulated over years in visa processing.

According to data released by El Nuevo Herald, there are 22,000 pending applications for the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program.