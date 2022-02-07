Democrats won’t have a majority in the U.S. Senate for a while

Last week Ben Ray Luján, an elected US Democratic Senator in the state of New Mexico, suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. His condition is stable at the moment but it could take four to six weeks for him to recover. Luján is not a particularly relevant politician, yet his absence could prove decisive in several votes.

The reason is that in the Senate Democrats and Republicans have 50 seats each, but in the event of a tie – and only in the event of a tie – the vote of Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris, who presides over the room, also applies. With Luján’s absence, therefore, the Democrats will have only 49 votes available for at least a month, compared to 50 for the Republicans, and will not be able to resort to Harris’s vote to unblock parity.

Luján’s absence could complicate the approval of important laws promoted by the Democrats, who, however, had already had a lot of difficulty in obtaining success in the Senate.

Perhaps the most emblematic case is that of the reform Build Back Better, which contains several measures that Biden had promised during the election campaign, almost all of a progressive nature, including an expansion of health coverage for the poorest, the renewal of subsidies for families with children and new funds for social housing. For weeks there Build Back Better it did not have the numbers to pass with the Democrats alone, because two party members, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, had said they would not vote for it.

The lack of Luján’s vote, therefore, could make a situation that was already critical even more complicated.

It is likely that concerning the Build Back Better the Republicans will decide to put into practice what is called in the jargon of American politics filibustering. This practice, very common in the Senate, grants the opposition the possibility to obstruct indefinitely unless the majority does not find 60 votes: this implies that the laws can be approved only in the presence of some type of agreement. bipartisan.

In the event that recourse is made to the filibustering, therefore, the absence of Luján will mean that the Democrats will need 11 more votes instead of the normal 10 to get to 60.

Luján’s absence could also weigh on another very important vote, for which strong opposition from the Republicans is expected: the appointment of the Supreme Court judge who will have to take the place of Stephen Breyer, who a few days ago had announced the his intention to retire.

The name of the candidate, presented by President Biden, will have to be ratified by the Senate Justice Commission (of which Luján is not a member) and then voted on by the Senate. In the case of the appointment of Supreme Court judges, the opposition cannot appeal to the filibustering, therefore the Democrats will only need a simple majority of 51 votes. Biden said he wanted to proceed with the nomination by the end of February, and at the moment it is not clear whether Luján will be resigned and ready to vote by then: if he does vote, then the Democrats will have 50 votes and will be able to count on the additional vote of the Vice President Harris, otherwise they will have 49 votes and will have to find two votes among the Republicans.

On other issues, Luján’s absence seems less problematic. This is the case of the refinancing of the activities of federal bodies to avoid the so-called “shutdown”, ie the partial closure of the government, which must be approved by 18 February. In votes like this it often happens that agreements are reached between Democrats and Republicans, and that the majority party is able to collect many more votes than necessary (the last refinancing, voted last December in the Senate, passed with a majority of 69 votes).