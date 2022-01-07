Demolition Reconstruction for Single Family, Superbonus extension 2022 • Carlo Pagliai • town planner

Reduced extension for interventions on real estate units by individuals other than condominiums and buildings consisting of 2 to 4 units

We tackle the delicate issue of demolition and reconstruction to understand if those owners of single-family buildings or autonomous units, who intend to carry out demolition and reconstruction, can benefit from the long extension to 31 December 2025 or if they are limited to the deadline of 31 December 2022.

The extensions of the deadlines introduced by the Law 234/2021

We must analyze paragraph 8 bis of art. 119 DL 34/2020, reformed by the Maneuver Law 234/2021, which redesigned all the extensions of the interventions falling under Superbonus 110%, which I have better divided into periods (sentences) to refer to:

8-bis. For interventions carried out by condominiums, by natural persons referred to in paragraph 9, letter a), and by subjects referred to in paragraph 9, letter d-bis), including those carried out by natural persons on individual real estate units within the same condominium or of the same building, including those carried out on buildings subject to demolition and reconstruction referred to in article 3, paragraph 1, letter d), of the consolidated text of legislative and regulatory provisions on construction, referred to in the decree of the President of the Republic 6 June 2001, n. 380, the deduction is also due for expenses incurred by 31 December 2025, to the extent of 110 per cent for those incurred by 31 December 2023, 70 per cent for those incurred in the year 2024 and 65 per cent for those incurred. in the year 2025.

For interventions carried out on real estate units by natural persons referred to in paragraph 9, letter b), the 110 per cent deduction is also due for expenses incurred by 31 December 2022, provided that as of 30 June 2022 they have been carried out you work for at least 30 percent of the total intervention.

For the interventions carried out by the subjects referred to in paragraph 9, letter c), including those carried out by natural persons on the individual real estate units within the same building, and by the cooperatives referred to in paragraph 9, letter d), for which as of June 30, 2023, at least 60 percent of the total work has been carried out, the 110 percent deduction is also due for expenses incurred by December 31, 2023.

In the first period (or sentence) of paragraph 8-bis we have a category of interventions and admitted subjects, which we can consider as a “general rule”, and have a long extension up to 2025 inclusive, with a deduction rate mechanism, passing from 110 % up to 65%.

In the second period we find what interests us to better understand and interpret the extension for interventions carried out on a single-family building or autonomous units, carried out by the natural persons referred to in paragraph 9 letter b).

Please note: it is therefore a separate category, a real specification distinct from that of the first period both by category of intervention, but above all by subjective entry requirement.

In fact it is easy to notice the clear and separate distinction based on the subjective requirements in paragraph 8-bis:

first period: refers to interventions carried out by condominiums and natural persons referred to in paragraph 9 letter a), the latter referring to buildings consisting of 2 to 4 real estate units (Extension until 31 December 2025);

(Extension until 31 December 2025); second period: natural persons referred to in paragraph 9 letter b), i.e. different from letter a); (Extension until 31 December 2022, with 30% SAL by 30 June 2022);

On the basis of this first distinction, the split between these two groups of subjects admitted to the Superbonus 110 tax deductions appears evident.

Interventions on single-family buildings, and autonomous units in multi-family buildings separated from those on common parts

I want to reassure you about interventions for real estate units located inside multi-family buildings, with autonomous access and functionally independent: they are admitted to the long extension of Superbonus 110 until 2025, provided that the interventions take place simultaneously with Superbonus 110 on common parts (and therefore as condominiums of the first period paragraph 8-bis).

And I refer to the interventions that I define as “supporting” or actual driving forces, that is, all the Superbonus 110 interventions other than those drawn or complementary expressly confirmed in the following paragraph 8-quater art. 119 DL 34/2020, that is:

Towed eco-bonuses;

Elimination of architectural barriers pulled by the Sismabonus;

Photovoltaic, batteries and towed columns;

Let’s analyze the possible doubt on the single admission of the Demolition and reconstruction of buildings pursuant to art. 3 c.1 letter d) of Presidential Decree 380/01 reserved only for the subjects of paragraph 8-bis, first sentence: condominiums and natural persons in buildings from 2 to 4 real estate units.

Why was it not doubly reported in the following period, i.e. to natural persons pursuant to paragraph 9 letter b)?

I believe that the legislator considered it useless to bring the term of demolition and reconstruction into the second period, perhaps to avoid repetition. It is indeed true that for autonomous real estate units located inside multi-family buildings it would have been superfluous.

In fact, I see a demolition and reconstruction of the autonomous unit in a condominium or multi-family building with over four real estate units taking place. And if you are thinking of a type of terraced house with structure and building physically separated from the adjacent ones, then for the purposes of the Superbonus we still have a single-family building.

But let’s get to the point: is demolition and reconstruction excluded or allowed for single-family buildings until 2022?

Before answering, I report in full the definition of a single-family building by the MISE Decree Requirements 6 August 2020, art. 1 paragraph 2 letter i):

i) single-family building: a single-family building is defined as that referring to a single property unit of exclusive property, functionally independent, which has one or more independent accesses from the outside and is intended for the dwelling of a single family unit. A real estate unit can be considered “functionally independent” if it is equipped with installations or artifacts of any kind, such as water, gas, electricity, heating systems of exclusive property (for exclusive / autonomous use) and the presence of an “independent access from the outside”, presupposes that the real estate unit has an independent access not common to other real estate units, closed by a gate or entrance door that allows access from the street or courtyard or exclusive property garden;

Having said this, I believe that for single-family buildings owned by natural persons referred to in paragraph 9 letter b), the demolition and reconstruction (Article 3 paragraph 1 letter d) Presidential Decree 380/01) is admissible within the terms and conditions already provided for in paragraph 8-bis second sentence:

Deadline 31 December 2022, with the obligation to reach a 30% Work Progress Status by 30 June 2022.

Demolition and reconstruction extended until 2025 for all? I do not think so

It is important to have understood the clear distinction highlighted between the two cases, between the first and second period of paragraph 8-bis, separate and disjoint from each other both for types of intervention and above all for essential subjective requirements.

This distinction involves the creation of two distinct and independent cases, both substantially and in terms of expiration.

Therefore, it is not even possible to implicitly assume that the legislator has provided for a “global” extension to 31 December 2025 for the demolition and reconstruction carried out by any person admitted to the Superbonus 110.

On the contrary, it clearly manages to link two different deadlines for two respective Superbonus intervention groups. In a nutshell, I believe that the terms of extension for carrying out the Demolition and Reconstruction should be applied as follows on buildings:

Single family : by December 31, 2022 , with 30% SAL as at 30 June 2022;

: by , with 30% SAL as at 30 June 2022; Residential condominium buildings (or mainly residential), and buildings consisting of 2 to 4 real estate units (also single-owner):

– Rate 110%: by December 31, 2023;

– Rate 75%: by December 31, 2024;

– Rate 65%: by December 31, 2025;

Useful tips

Unless it occurs to the controller to brush up on the hypothesis of “abuse of the right”, I would like to point out that the best hypothesis for extending the terms of extension is to switch to a real estate and subjective configuration referred to in paragraph 8-bis, second period , art. 119 DL 34/2020.

In that way it will be possible to access the final deadline extended until 31 December 2025.

