Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles Confirms Download Size on Nintendo Switch

We get more content from this new title for Nintendo Switch. The information has been offered today by those responsible. Is about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles for Nintendo Switch.

According to what was shared, the title has confirmed the size that its digital download will occupy if we decide to buy it in the eShop. Specifically, this will be 8.7GB, a space that we must have free on our console or memory card to be able to acquire it in digital format. Do not forget that it will also be released physically.

We leave you with its premise and the first trailer for Nintendo Switch:

Japan was Taishō. Tanjirō is a kind boy who sells coal for a living. One day, returning home, he finds his family dead at the hands of a demon. As if that were not enough, Nezuko, his little sister, is the only survivor, but she has become a demon. Despite the painful reality he faces, Tanjirō decides to become a demon slayer to eliminate the being that killed his family and make his sister human again. It begins… a tragedy of two brothers in which the fate of humans and demons is forever linked!

What do you think? Are you interested in this release? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Remember that the game will be released on June 9 in Japan and Asia, and on June 10 in the rest of the world.

Source: eShop.