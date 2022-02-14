Demons, (catches) ghosts and gods. Ivan Reitman leaves us

One of the directors who characterized the 80s with Ghostbusters passed away on Saturday at the age of 75. In his career he was also a producer of Cronenberg and Animal House. Our top 5.

The premonition, perhaps, is in Ghosbusters: Legacy. Ivan Reitman not only produced it but, as his son Jason who directed it admitted, he was always on set checking that everything worked perfectly. In reality, perhaps it was the final handover, his will. The filmmaker who created a global success with Ghostbusters in 1984 (almost 300 million dollars collected with a budget of 30) he died last Saturday in Montecito at the age of 75.

He was born in Komárno in Czechoslovakia (now Slovakia) and both parents are of Jewish origin. The mother survived the Auschwitz concentration camp while the father was an underground resistance fighter. His family arrived in Canada as refugees when Ivan was 4 years old. In 1969 he graduated from McMaster University and began his career producing, among others, two films by David Cronenberg between 1975 and 1977 (The demon under the skin And Rabid. Thirst for blood), before achieving great success with Animal House (1978). The characters of the zany of Landis cinema characterize his debut as a director, Meatballs (1979) set in a summer camp where the wildest kids make fun of the instructors. This debut behind the camera, where Reitman is still fine-tuning the balance between crazy visual gags where there are residues of the National Lampoon and the narrative structure, is important because it inaugurates a double collaboration with two figures who will be fundamental in his subsequent career: Bill Murray and Harold Ramis, who had already been among the screenwriters of Animal House. Both will be protagonists, along with John Candy and Warren Oates of the most accomplished Stripes. A platoon of nuts (1981), an anti-militarist satire that sets the stage for Ghostbusters (1984), one of the epochal films of the Eighties, a perfect blend of comedy and horror with special effects that are still very powerful today and a logo that will make history forever.

For those who were teenagers at the time, Reitman gave us ‘new dreams’. Ghostbusters becomes the fundamental crossroads for our generation and the one to follow, as the Duffer brothers, the creators of, will later demonstrate Stranger Things, born in the year the film was released. Five years later he signs the sequel, Ghostbusters II. There is no longer the surprise effect but the mechanism is still perfect and, at the end of the 1980s, it already shows that this type of cinema will no longer be possible except as a quotation (Mars Attacks!1996 by Tim Burton) or through the nostalgia effect of the last Ghostbusters: Legacy. At the box office it is still a big hit. About $ 215 million grossed out of a budget of 37.

The 1980s are the most successful decade for the director. He creates the blend of comedy and judicial thriller in Dangerously together (1986), a film full of twists and turns with Robert Redford, Daryl Hannah and Debra Winger in great shape. Transform Arnold Schwarzenegger into a comedian alongside Danny De Vito in Twins (1988) and in Junior (1994), then turns him into a policeman who has to pretend to be a teacher at the local school amidst wild pupils in A cop in elementary school (1990). In the first half of the 90s she made the best film of her, Dave. President for a day (1993), with the ghosts and gods of cinema by Frank Capra and Preston Sturges. Perhaps it is one of the latest classics of American comedy where he re-elaborates with originality the theme of the double that has often crossed his filmography. Then comes the less inspired phase. After having redone with craft Les compères (1983) by Francis Veber in Two fathers too many (1997) with Robin Williams and Billy Crystal looking for a teenager they both think is their own son, still looks at classic cinema but with less conviction in Six days, seven nights (1998) in the homage to The queen of Africa (1951) by John Huston and then revisits the science fiction of the 50s (Evolution2001) and the war of the sexes peppered with the superpowers of Uma Thurman (My super ex-girlfriend, 2006). By the early 2000s, Reitman seemed to have had the best for some time. Then in 2011 he comes like a tornado Friends, lovers and … (2011), which tries to escape from all the traps of sentimental cinema with very successful touches of insanity but instead falls into it big time, just like in the relationship between Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher. One of the best movies about love and what’s left in the 1910s comedy, with an overwhelming moment that sticks to him: Natalie Portman driving, crying, eating candy and singing Keep Bleeding Love. The latest film of him, Draft Day (2014) is still in the sign of classicism. And there could be no better match than with Kevin Costner as the general manager of a football team in dire straits. Sports drama intersects with sentimental cinema. Besides the ghosts and demons, these are the gods who often accompanied him.

As well as Jason, which earned him the only Oscar nomination for Between the clouds (2009) which sees him among the producers, Ivan Reitman was also the father of Catherine, creator, screenwriter and star of the Netflix series Workin ‘Mom’s.

OUR TOP 5

Ghostbusters (1984)

Dave. President for a day (1993)

Friends, lovers and … (2011)

Dangerously Together (1986)

Stripes. A Platoon of Crackers (1981)

