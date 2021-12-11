Demon’s Souls and Returnal PS5 on sale on December 11th

The GameStop Advent Calendar on Saturday 11 December is entirely dedicated to the PlayStation world with a particular focus on PS5 games sold at a discounted price. Here are today’s offers valid until 11:59 pm, to be caught quickly before it’s too late.

Let’s start by mentioning God of War PlayStation Hits for PS4 at 7.98 euros and continue with a selection of games for PS5: Demon’s Souls and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut cost 39.98 euros each while Returnal has a price of 49.98 euros finally we find the wireless headset Atrix e-Series PRO Black at 40.98 euros.

Then the special offers continue: up to 12 December PS4 Slim and Nintendo Switch used starting from 209.98 euros or PS4 Slim and Nintendo Switch Lite (used) from 159.98 euros. The super-rating on used PlayStation is active until December 17: bring your console back and receive 150 euros for PS4 Fat or PS4 Slim and 200 euros for PS4 PRO.

Until December 12th instead you can buy the Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar with a 40% discount as well as a selection of gadgets and merchandising with a 20% discount until December 14th. The Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription is still available from GameStop 299.98 euros.