Demyelination: what is Fedez’s syndrome and how does it manifest itself

Through a touching story on his Instagram profile, rapper Fedez – Federico Lucia’s stage name – communicated to fans and followers that he had to face a path and a particular therapy due to a serious health problem. He did not enter into the merits of a specific disease, but we know that some time ago, the rapper had publicly told that during an MRI he had been found a demyelination in the braina kind of small lesion.

This radiologically verified syndrome can manifest itself as prelude to multiple sclerosisbut not only.

“Demyelinating lesions generally affect the structures of the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord) as in the case of multiple sclerosis, or in isolation the peripheral nerves, giving rise to clinical pictures of acute inflammatory polyneuropathy (Guillain-Barrè syndrome) or chronic ( CIDP) », explains the neurologist in one of his articles Salvatore Cottonedirector of the Regional reference center for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases with immune pathogenesis he was born in Multiple Sclerosis Center of Palermo. “Demyelination can affect the central and peripheral nervous system more extensively, simultaneously or in succession, with the onset of clinical manifestations that evoke both multiple sclerosis and peripheral neuropathies”.

What does demyelination mean

Neurologist Michael C. Levin, a lecturer and scholar of multiple sclerosis at the University of Saskatchewan, explains in a paper on demyelinating diseases that: “Most of the nerve fibers inside and outside the brain are wrapped in many layers of fabric composed of a lipoprotein called myelin. These layers form the myelin sheath. As with insulation around an electrical cable, the myelin sheath allows nerve signals to be conducted along nerve fibers quickly and accurately. When this sheath is damaged, the nerves do not conduct electrical impulses normally. Sometimes the damage also affects nerve fibers.

If the myelin sheath is able to repair and regenerate itself, nerve function can return. However, if it is severely damaged, the underlying nerve fiber can die. The nerve fibers of the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord) cannot fully regenerate. Therefore, if damaged, they will remain so permanently“.

Demyelination: the causes in adults

Generally speaking, the myelin sheath in adults can be damaged or destroyed as a result of a few factors:

a stroke

infections

a disease of the immune system

metabolic disorders

nutritional deficiencies, such as that of vitamin B12

poisons such as carbon monoxide

medications

alcohol abuse

In other cases, however, it can also represent the onset of primary demyelinating diseases, or specific diseases such as multiple sclerosisL’acute disseminated encephalomyelitisL’adrenoleukodystrophyL’adrenomyeloneuropathythe Devic’s disease and the Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy.

Primary demyelinating disorders: symptoms and treatment

THE symptoms of primary demyelinating diseases they are neurological and can vary according to the demyelinated nerve fibers and the progression of the disease. Generally, they may include:

muscle weakness involuntary muscle contractions loss of motor coordination paralysis loss of sensation pins and needles vision problems or even blindness hearing problems difficulty speaking incontinence headaches nausea fever

To identify the demyelinated areas, and to develop a diagnosis, in addition to a neurological examination, we resort to magnetic resonance. These analyzes are associated withexamination of the cerebrospinal fluidspecific genetic tests and it study of the responses evoked by sensory stimuli which, in patients with multiple sclerosis, are slower than normal.

In the case of some demyelinating diseases, there are no effective and decisive treatments. THE corticosteroids are usefully used inacute disseminated encephalomyelitiswhile in the multiple sclerosis Drugs that prevent the immune system from attacking the myelin sheaths are also used as well as drugs to control symptoms.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you:

Fedez in tears: «I have a health problem. A path awaits me “