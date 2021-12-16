Denatality, Covid and the increase in the price of raw materials: Telgate’s Brevi must surrender

Telgate. There Short of Telgate is forced to close its doors and presented filing for bankruptcy last December 6th.

The difficult situation is made public by PHI Industrial which in a note communicates “with regret, that the subsidiary of the Phi Fund II Brevi Milano Spa fund, active with the” Brevi “brand and based in Telgate in the childcare sector, is was forced to file for bankruptcy on her own “.

Since the acquisition of the company in June 2018, the fund “has worked diligently to relaunch the company and cope with adverse market conditions as well as complicated corporate vicissitudes”. “Phi Industrial has supported the company with huge financial resources and successfully accompanied it to the homologation of a recovery plan through the instrument of the arrangement with creditors, presented in September 2020 and approved by the vast majority of creditors in April 2021, all with the aim of relaunching the company while preserving its business continuity and employment“.

What went wrong then? The market context of the last eighteen months has weighed.

External conditions that “made the restructuring plan presented and approved no longer punishable: the prolonged and repeated Covid-19 waves they exacerbated the fall of births in the reference markets, the procurement of goods from Asian markets has encountered significant problems of availability and delivery and the related the cost of transport has increased by more than 700%, the availability of raw materials such plastics and metals in local markets have often been lacking and, when available, their price has more than doubled over the past year. In this condition of strongly weakened demand, unsustainable costs and procurement difficulties, it is impracticable for the company to return by its own strength to the level of turnover, margins and cash generation necessary to satisfy the recovery plan presented and approved “.

Pending the next decisions on the matter by the Court, “PHI Industrial is confident, however, that, thanks to the quality of the company’s assets and the structured research process of a specifically undertaken investor, a strategic buyer can intervene who, for example, through possible synergies industrial or distribution companies, is interested in continuing the process of enhancing the company or one of its business branches in the interest of business continuity, employees and creditors “.

© All rights reserved

Do you want to read Bergamonews without advertising?

Sign up for Friends! the new Bergamonews Community meeting point between readers, editorial staff and cultural and commercial realities of the territory.

The annual subscription offers numerous opportunities, agreements and discounts with more than 120 Partners and 10% of the registration fee will be donated to charity.

Find out more, let’s become friends!