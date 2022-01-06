denied access to the hospital to a pregnant woman who loses her baby

The story – The story, accompanied by a video, went viral on social media and picked up by local Chinese media. A related hashtag on Weibo has been viewed 600 million times. Shaanxi Province and the Xi’an Municipal Health Commission said they had launched an investigation and determined that the child’s death was an “accident caused by negligence”.

With the managers fired, the hospital was ordered to apologize and improve its processes to ensure that all patients can access emergency care.

The Chinese metropolis Xi’an has been in quarantine for about two weeks after a Covid outbreak. In recent days it had jumped to the headlines for the lack of food, so much so that its 13 million inhabitants have decided to resort to bartering.