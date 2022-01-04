Denis Dosio: age, girlfriend, brother, parents, OnlyFans, video chips, height, Instagram

Denis Dosio is a well known influencer and TV personality beloved by the female audience. But what do we still know about him?

Who is Denis Dosio

Biography: parents and brother

Denis Dosio was born in Forlì in 2001 and is now 21 years old. The boy has Brazilian origins as the parents come from Brazil, but this is the only information we have about them. Before becoming famous he was a student of Accounting all‘Carlo Matteucci Institute of his hometown: his rise to success starts with YouTube; in his channel he tells anecdotes and stories of his private life and his popularity comes thanks to his friendship with Luca Vittozzi, former protagonist of The college.

Furthermore, Denis Dosio is very attached to his brother Manuel, who resembles him very much. The two also have a sister, who is totally foreign to the world of social media and entertainment.

Height

Denis should be around 170cm tall.

OnlyFans

Recently Denis Dosio opened a channel on OnlyFans, the well-known paid platform where users can view the content shared by their favorites. Here the guy posted videos and private photos in which he appeared naked.

Video chips

Right on OnlyFans, Denis shared a very particular video: in the content shared by the boy, the person concerned inserts french fries inside his anus. It goes without saying that it has been much discussed on social media and beyond. Below is the reaction of a youtuber:

Fiancée

Today Denis Dosio appears single: the boy is still looking for a soul mate and has not ruled out that it could be one of his followers. The right features to impress‘influencer they are blond hair, short stature and being “in good shape”.

Instagram

