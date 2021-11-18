Denis Dosio and the chips in the cu * o / “My friend was in line to buy …”

Denis Dosio, influencer and former competitor of del Big Brother Vip, did argue for a video posted on his profile OnlyFans in which he stuffed the french fries in the backside. A video that has caused a lot of discussion on the web and today, in an interview with the microphones of Trashblog.it, he explained why he did it and, above all, how the idea was born.

“My friend was in line to buy the Mc and I thought about how bizarre it could be to make food p * rn with the McDonald’s itself! And I was right! Now everyone tags me when they go to eat the Mc and for me it’s total trash, people think they hurt me but I love it! “, Denis explained.



Denis Dosio: “That’s why I opened an OnlyFans profile”

During the interview given to Italian Trash, Furthermore, Denis Dosio revealed why he decided to open an OnlyFans profile. “I love to show my body art. I am 20 years old, I feel an air of rebellion and, if I can have a social network where I am unbridled myself and I manage to have my own monetary independence, why not ”, explained Denis who does not give weight to people’s judgments.

Finally, on the contents of his profile, Dosio reveals that he enjoys teasing the imagination of the fans. “I aim for big things, I want to make a difference by dedicating myself to it, traveling, bringing contents to be considered unique pieces, transporting people into my sexual sphere. Now I am in the Canary Islands with 10 top creators in the world, I am creating crazy content, with breathtaking places and people of the most influential. A goal? Go abroad”, he concluded.

