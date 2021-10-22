News

Denis Dosio completely naked on OnlyFans: this is how much he earns in a day

Denis Dosio has now converted to OnlyFans; having had great success, his brother Manuel was also convinced and opened a profile that made the former gieffino conquer well 1000 subscribers in less than 24 hours.

Denis Dosio talks about his OnlyFans profile

Denis Dosio gave an interview to Novella 2000, speaking of his profile OnlyFans:

In less than 24 hours from opening I had over 1000 fans. It makes me happy. There’s nothing wrong with that, I’ve wanted to do it for a long time … I think it’s right to have intimate and direct contact with my followers. Many people ask me to speak, they want to vent their anxieties, even from the intimate side. My intent is to create a private club where people can expose themselves freely. OF gives people the opportunity to talk to us. There are many girls and boys who cannot talk about these topics with their parents, I will try with my little experience to give some advice. A real community is therefore created where you are free to do anything without prejudice.

Even if the advice is not the only thing that Denis gives and shows on the paid site …

Until today Denis Dosio has earned thanks to OnlyFans well 15 thousand dollars in 24 hours! A consideration, therefore, of 12,900 thousand euros!

