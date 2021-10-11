Denis Dosio is among the most followed in the world on OnlyFans

After just ten days from his registration on the online app founded in 2016, the Italian-Brazilian influencer and youtuber managed to enter the top 0.26% of all creators worldwide. The 19-year-old from Forlì has published in the last few hours a story on his Instagram profile that reported the communication of the hard site.

It was enough for him ten days to get his first major success on the OnlyFans platform, the only one that he said would allow him to “meet the [suoi] real fans. “Denis Dosio, the Italian-Brazilian influencer and youtuber, in the last few hours published a story on his Instagram profile in which he was informed by the hard site that he had entered the top 0.26% of all creators. Today the 19-year-old, who from YouTube has managed to get to Big Brother Vip, is therefore already among the most followed on the platform.

The answer to the haters

“Think how beautiful it can be to live a life without giving an account to those who hope only the worst for you. The truth is that you never know what will happen tomorrow, life is a mad rush. And nothing is guaranteed. “These are the words used by Dosio in his story, for silence that part of the public who saw in the choice to register on OnlyFans a questionable move. “This is Denis Dosio, a crazy, psychopath, and for some a jerk yes. But still a free soul who exists (in his follies), and not only lives. Learn not to let anyone tell you what you should do with your existence … At the end of the games on the stage of life YOU will step on it, and you will have to give your best in what you will do. Fuck whoever judges, Fuck whoever envies, Fuck the world. .

The boy originally from Forlì is not new to controversies of this type: in September 2020, during an episode of the GF Vip, he told crying that he had suffered a lot while reading some messages from the hater turned to his mother. On that occasion, there were also those who went so far as to write to him that if he had met the lady on the street he would have burned her with acid. Like all young influencers, Dosio’s relationship with his fans is made up of hate and love: there are those who admire him and those who can’t stand everything he does. In any case, the new record obtained on OnlyFans has already earned him collaborations with international creators.