Denis Dosio is engaged? / He prefers Onlyfans to his soul mate: “Long live the madness”

Is Denis Dosio engaged? It is the question that gossip fans ask themselves most frequently, especially since the former gieffino has become quite popular and active on social networks. Apparently, peering on the various social platforms, the boy would still be single and anything but interested in finding a soul mate, even if someone had hypothesized that there could be an ongoing flirtation with one of his followers.

Vague hypothesis and without big feedback, with the well-known influencer who instead continues to be talked about for his rather particular activities on social media. Often a regular guest in the living rooms of Barbara D’Urso, the twenty-year-old has for some time now embarked on a new “career”. He had announced it from D’Urso himself, when he said he would land on the much talked about Onlyfans platform.

Denis Dosio does not think about his soul mate, he has been dedicating himself to Onlyfans for some time

Onlyfans is a platform dedicated mostly to influencers, creators and even models, models and aspiring ones, who want to publish hot content without too many restrictions and censorship. Onlyfans is in fact one of the few platforms that adopts “bland” policies on the publication of “nudes”, compared to other social networks. And this allows its users to maximize monetization by publishing paid content.

Evidently the arrival of Dosio on the platform it was highly anticipated by fans, who have always thought that the influencer had the right characteristics to break through. There is talk of dizzying figures for the creators of the new social network, especially for the most famous characters. Even Dosio, apparently, has very specific aims for his future, which perhaps do not include for the moment the arrival of a new girlfriend. On the other hand, he has always said that “to this ordinariness” he prefers madness.

