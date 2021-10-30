Denis Dosio joined the hard site OnlyFans

The announcement was made yesterday by the same guy with a post on Instagram, but Dosio is not the only well-known character from the world of Italian television to land on OnlyFans. The platform allows you to publish visible content by paying the author with a subscription and is not tied to the rules of other social networks regarding nudity.

From YouTube to TV with Big Brother VIP, and then move on to another online platform that is still not very popular with famous people in Italy: the hard site OnlyFans. The path of Denis Dosio – tiktoker and influencer of only 20 years – has just been enriched with a new stage that will put him in contact with his most assiduous followers, but at the same time is already making some of his followers discuss.

Why OnlyFans

The announcement was made yesterday by the same guy with a post on Instagram, but Dosio he is not the only character known from the world of local television to land on OnlyFans: the former tronista Mariano Catanzaro and Lucas Peracchi have already embarked on the same path. In fact, on OnlyFans the authors of a profile can publish visible content for a fee from an audience of subscribers who pay money directly to them – with a commission retained by the site operators; the type of material that can be published it is not bound by Instagram’s stringent nudity rules, and fans are given the chance to send messages to their favorites. These aspects have made the site particularly popular with and by sex workers, and more generally by any type of personality interested in cultivating a relationship with their followers and earning money in the process.

Dosio’s explanation

The nature of the content that will be published on Dosio’s OnlyFans profile has already been suggested in the announcement posted on Instagram, while in a series of stories on the photographic social network the boy told what prompted him to make the decision.

TikTok and Instagram censor works of art and Vienna museums post them on OnlyFans