Denis Dosio lands on OnlyFans and reveals the reasons why he signed up

Denis Dosio explained via social media the reasons that led him to subscribe to the OnlyFans platform.

Denis Dosio announced via social media that he has landed on OnlyFans, the platform that allows creators to share content that they could not share elsewhere and that allows users to access only upon payment.

Denis Dosio on OnlyFans

After Lucas Peracchi and Mariano Catanzaro, Denis Dosio has also decided to land on OnlyFans.

The former competitor of the GF Vip 5 announced via social media that he had subscribed to the platform and explained his to the fans reasons: “The delirium is happening! But why did I open it? Well, let’s assume that we are 20 years behind in Italy. That was why I hadn’t opened it yet. I was afraid of criticism, of people’s judgment… There, real fans are allowed to enter and that’s why I opened it.

I’ve always cared about people’s judgment, I’ve cut my teeth. I want to meet my true fans, I want to have a contact, I want to text, make friends and I want to show my most rebellious parts because that platform allows me to. I am a twenty year old and I want to be transgressive. I want to create a union with you who are my true fans, ”he admitted.

Denis Dosio and the others on OnlyFans

In the past rounds he also discussed the new profile of Nicole Minetti on OnlyFans. Like her too Lucas Peracchi (ex boyfriend of Mercedesz Henger) e Mariano Catanzaro have decided to subscribe to the new platform that seems to be very popular among VIPs.

Denis Dosio: explicit contents

Despite the criticism received from some users via social media Denis Dosio said that he will share on his profile OnlyFans dei explicit content which he could not share otherwise.

The former competitor of the GF Vip would also have proposed for videos on request.