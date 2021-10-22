News

Denis Dosio lands on OnlyFans: sensational earnings

Denis Dosio has landed on OnlyFans, the new paid social network that is gaining more and more success. The former “Vippone”, according to what was declared to the weekly Novella 2000, he managed to get a huge following in less than 24 hours.

Denis Dosio lands on OnlyFans

OnlyFans is a ‘new’ social platform where it is necessary to subscribe to be able to follow well-known and unknown personalities. There are many VIPs who have started using it, especially during the first lockdown due to Covid-19.

The contents that can be shared are different, some hot and others a little less. In short, on OnlyFans there is everything and more. Among the latest ‘Very Important Person’ landed on the social network is Denis Dosio, who said he was very satisfied with the earnings.

Denis Dosio on OnlyFans: success in just 24 hours

Interviewed by the weekly Novella 2000, Denis told about his debut on OnlyFans. Dosio stated:

“In less than 24 hours from opening I had over 1000 fans. It makes me happy. There’s nothing wrong with that, I’ve wanted to do it for a long time … I think it’s right to have intimate and direct contact with my followers. Many people ask me to speak, they want to vent their anxieties, even from the side intimate. My intent is to create a private club where people can expose themselves freely. OF gives people the opportunity to talk to us. There are many girls and boys who cannot talk about these topics with their parents, I will try with my little experience to give some advice. A real community is therefore created where you are free to do anything without prejudice ”.

Denis has also convinced his brother Manuel to open a profile on OnlyFans and says he is satisfied with the success he is achieving.

Denis Dosio on OnlyFans: the earnings

To follow Denis Dosio on OnlyFans it is necessary to pay a subscription of 15 dollars. Considering that the guy stated that in one day he gained over 1000 followers, that means he pocketed $ 15,000, which is just over 12,900 euros. In short, a considerable amount for a young boy looking for his “pampering”.

