Denis Dosio, new record on Onlyfans: his reaction!

In less than 10 days from his registration with OnlyFans, Denis Dosio not everyone managed to reach a goal. “I am a twenty year old, I want to be transgressive. I want to be myself“, He said, sparking criticism and enthusiasm (as always happens in these cases) when he signed up. Today, however, Denis is back to talk about himself with the photo of a middle finger to the haters. In fact, on his Instagram Stories, the creator published a photo with a notification from the platform that told him he had entered the top 0.26% of all world creators of OF. What does it mean? Basically, it means that among all the members worldwide, he is among the most followed in the world. Not bad…

Denis took the opportunity to respond once and for all to those who criticized his choice. Once again he has decided to launch a message, which is that of ‘live and let live’. Here is what he wrote: “Think how beautiful it can be to live a life without giving an account to those who only hope for the worst for you. The truth is you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow, life is a mad rush. And nothing is guaranteed“.

On his profile Denis has already brought collaborations with international creators, and soon – he promises – he will surprise us with some twists:

“This is Denis Dosio, a mad, psychopath, and for some jerk yes. But still a free soul that exists (in its follies), and not only lives. Learn not to let anyone tell you what you should do with your existence … At the end of the games on the stage of life YOU will step on it, and you will have to give your best in what you do. Fuck who judges, fuck who envies, fuck the world. The only reality you have to care about is YOU, no one else ”.













