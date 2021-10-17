Denis Dosio opens a profile on OnlyFans and shows his side b

Denis Dosio from influencer to competitor of Big Brother Vip, explains the reasons that led him to subscribe to the OnlyFans platform.

Denis Dosio has since opened a profile on the paid entertainment platform OnlyFans where it shows its b side and many others hot photos. The 20-year-old is a tiktoker and influencer and in a short time he is already making some of his followers discuss. Just ten days after opening his account, Dosio achieved great success on the platform. The reason the boy decided to join OnlyFans is to “meet the [suoi] real fans, ”says the influencer, and is one of the most followed on the platform.

The announcement of the landing on the platform was made by him in a post on his very popular Instagram profile (@denisdosio) that matters to date well 710 thousand follower: “this ordinariness I have always preferred madness.” LINK IN BIO TO ENTER MY EXCLUSIVE CHANNEL. have a good trip ”, writes Denis on the description of the photo which leaves little room for imagination.

The answer to the haters

Not all fans of the tiktoker agreed on his choice, but he promptly replies that he wants to be free to make his own choices, without considering those who “hope only the worst for you”.

“This is Denis Dosio, a mad, psychopath, and for some jerk yes. But still a free soul that exists (in its follies), and not only lives. Learn not to let anyone tell you what you should do with your existence… ”, writes the influencer in a story.

Who is Denis Dosio

The tiktoker was born in Forlì in 2001 in Forlì but has Brazilian origins. Denis studied accounting at ITC Carlo Matteucci in his hometown and began his career by creating content for Youtube in which the boy tells anecdotes and stories of everyday life. To accelerate his popularity was the friendship with Luca Vittozzi, one of the former competitors of the Rai 2 program “The college”.

Denis is also a singer and an actor and started taking part in castings when he was still a minor, already at the age of 15. Denis is very attached to his older brother Manuel Dosio: the two often make videos together in which their similarity is very noticeable. The two also have a sister who never appears on their social networks.

Last year the tiktoker participated in the Big Brother Vip from which, however, he was disqualified during the sixth episode. The influencer had to leave the House due to a curse pronounced in the night. Denis’s is the second disqualification since the beginning of this edition. Tears for Dosio and the other roommates: “I’m sorry, it’s not like me”.