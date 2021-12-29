Denis Dosio slips some french fries between his buttocks: OnlyFans video goes viral and social networks go wild

It ended up trending on Twitter yesterday November 3rd. The reason? The spread of a video in which she shoves fast food fries between her buttocks. Let’s talk about Denis Dosio, influencer with 706 thousand followers on Instagram and almost 2 million on TikTok. The 20 year old, ex GFVip 2020, is also very active on Only Fans, the platform that provides exclusive (mostly hot) images and videos by signing up for a subscription.

Right here, according to what was reported by the Newspaper, has published a video that portrays him naked intent in this ‘perversion’ that evidently some fans subscribed to his channel asked him (making him earn, it seems, a few thousand euros in 24 hours). On social media it is a lot of talk. “But why?”, Many asked themselves. And someone ironed: “By dint of salty chips, I propose a change of name: Denis Sodio”. He? He did not reply, but no wonder. Just a few weeks ago he declared: “I’m a twenty year old, I want to be transgressive. I want to be Denis Dosio, but above all I want to create a union with you ”.

but why did i just watch denis dosio’s video ???? – ???? ˢᵉʳᵉ (@callmemammakiwi) November 4, 2021