Denis O ‘Dell, producer of Beatles films, died aged 98

He died on December 30 of natural causes in Almería, Spain, at his home in San José. He was 98 years old.

O’Dell’s connection with movies dates back to the 40s. He is a screenwriter and director, but above all producer. In the 1960s, his path crossed that of the Beatles, and the first film of the Fab Four is born. O’Dell is in fact an associate producer of “A Hard day’s Night“by Richard Lester which celebrates the great success of the four boys from Liverpool since the beginning. O’Dell was also the producer of the second Beatles film:”Magical Mystery Tour“Made for TV, directed by George Harrison, John Lennon and Paul McCartney. O’Dell is generally credited with convincing John Lennon to go to Almería to star in the WWII drama.”How I won the war“(How I Won the War), during which Lennon composed much of”Strawberry Fields Forever“. In 1969 he is producer of ‘The Magic Christian‘, with Peter Sellers and Ringo Starr. He was also the supervisor producer, also in ’69, of the documentary film The Beatles: ‘Get Back‘recently re-edited and edited by Peter Jackson and successfully streamed by Disney + in 2021.

O’Dell’s memoir of his history with the Fab Four was released in 2003 under the title ‘At the Apple’s Core: The Beatles from the Inside‘.

O’Dell’s career does not end in collaboration with the Beatles. In 1973 he produced ‘The Offense‘ from Sidney Lumet, “Royal Flash” by Lester in 1975 and especially “Robin and Marian” from 1976, with Sean Connery And Audrey Hepburn. In 1980 he collaborates with Michael Cimino for the realization of ‘Heaven’s gates’, where he worked on the prologue to the film, set and shot in Oxford.

Settled ad Almería in a house overlooking the sea, he proved to be a generous host to anyone from the film industry visiting those places, starting with Steven Spielberg who turned there also thanks to him ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade ‘ of 1989 and from Ridley Scott who has filmed much of ‘Exodus’ right in those places.

It was his son Arran O’Dell who reported his father’s death to the Associated Press overnight. The family will celebrate a private funeral in Spain and a later commemoration in the UK.