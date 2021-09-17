Denis Villeneuve crushes Marvel movies: “They make us zombies, they’re not original”

The Canadian director and screenwriter Denis Villeneuve, who achieved great success thanks to his making of the film Dune, has become part of a veritable whirlwind of news and media clashes and determined by his latest statements, relating to Marvel films. His judgment on the Marvel Cinematic Universe was particularly aggressive, and comes about following a series of statements that, in the past, had been released by other hugely successful artists such as Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola and many others. The Canadian director has unfortunate that the Marvel films seem to be made with a stencil, since they turn out to be all the same and that certainly sin of originality.

At the same time, viewers of these products could easily be equated with zombies following a viewing of a cinematic product of this type; Denis Villeneuve’s statements have certainly caused a particular reaction in the media world, concerning both those who operate within the world of Marvel, who have certainly reacted to the provocation of the Canadian director and screenwriter, and all those who have brought up the speech of originality in the Canadian director, who has always been known for a series of sequels and adaptations more than original products. It is worth going into these statements in detail to understand more specifically their characteristics.

The statements of Denis Villeneuve

The statements by Denis Villeneuve about the Marvel films and the realization of the same has certainly made us reflect and caused negative reactions in the entertainment world. These are the following: “Perhaps the problem is that we are faced with too many Marvel movies that are nothing more than a copy paste of others. Maybe this kind of movie turned us into zombies“. In a later interview, Denis Villeneuve had the opportunity to correct the shot of his statements, explaining the following: “If we talk about Marvel, the fact is that these films are all made with the same mold. Some filmmakers may add some nuance, but they are modeled in the same building. It doesn’t detract from these films, but they all follow the same format“.

And again, the Canadian director he explained that the problem is not represented by the budget with which these cinematographic products are made, since – in the world of cinema – there are certainly important considerations, determined not only by large investments but also by attention to content, plot and systems different technicians; these are his words: “Just think of the golden age of Hollywood to see commercial films that had a distinctive artistic proposal and therefore also political. I have never felt it a loss or an impediment to have generous budgets. Who said that big budget films can’t be artistically relevant at the same time? I am thinking for example of Christopher Nolan or Alfonso Cuarón“.

Martin Scorsese’s judgment on Marvel movies

The statements by Denis Villeneuve recalled those words that Martin Scorsese said about the film products of Marvel; the director was far more aggressive in trying to define Marvel movies, equating them with an amusement park. These are his words: “I don’t understand them, I tried you know? But that’s not cinema. Really, as well as they are done, with actors doing their best in those circumstances, the closest thing they make me think of is amusement parks. It is not the cinema of those human beings who try to transmit emotional and psychological experiences to each other “

In reaction to the statements by Martin Scorsese there had been several, in the world of cinema, to take sides in favor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among others, Natalie Portman explained: “I think Marvel movies are so popular because they are really fun and people just want to relax and have fun when they stop working.” Samuel L. Jackson, on the other hand, has increased the dose: “I mean, it’s like saying that Bugs Bunny isn’t funny. Movies are movies. Not everyone likes his stuff. Everyone has an opinion, so that’s okay. But that won’t stop anyone from making films “.