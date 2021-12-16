Denis Villeneuve has found his next film project

After the success of Dunes, Denis Villeneuve will focus on the adaptation of the science fiction novel Meeting with Rama from Arthur C. Clarke. According to theHollywood Reporter, the production house Alcon Entertainment has been awarded the film rights.

Published in 1973, Meeting with Rama takes place in the year 2131 and follows the events a group of humans sent to intercept a giant alien spaceship that enters the solar system. The team of explorers attempt to learn the mysteries of the ship, believing it could be humanity’s first contact with an intelligent life form. The novel is recognized as one of the most important works of Clarke, together with Space Odyssey cycle.

Denis Villeneuve has already worked with Alcon Entertainment. The production house produced Prisoners (2013) with Hugh Jackman And Jake Gyllenhaal and the epic Blade Runner 2049 (2017), with Ryan Gosling And Harrison Ford. Broderick Johnson And Andrew Kosove, who will take care of the production of Meeting with Rama, stated:

This is one of the smartest works of fiction of the genre. it asks as many questions as it answers and it is a job for our time. It fits perfectly with the brilliant sensitivity of our friend and collaborator Denis, and in particular with his love and passion for the SCI-FI genre

Denis Villeneuve he also directed Arrival (2016), which won an award Oscar for the best sound editing. Villeneuve, soon, will return to direct Dunes: Part 2 and will work on the production of the prequel / spin-off series of HBO Max, Dune: The Sisterhood.

The production of Meeting with Rama it is still in its infancy.

