Denis Villeneuve promises much more fun in Dune 2

After the success of Dune, Dune: Part 2 is a reality that we will see in 2023. However, although one of the audience’s complaints with Dune was that hardly anything happened and it could become boring, it seems that with Dune 2… that will not be the case.

Denis Villeneuve can’t wait to catch up with Dunes 2

Against all odds, Dune was a box office success. This science fiction film starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguso or Oscar Isaac among others, managed to convince its audience. However, one of the most criticized aspects of the film was its slow pace. And it is that like the book, the tape takes its time to build its universe, slowly advancing with the story until the second half in which all the action begins.

That looks like it will be very different with Dunes 2. Now with the characters and his world already established, Denis Villeneuve has free rein to move faster with the story. The Canadian director himself has revealed what we can expect from this sequel:

Part 2 is where the fun begins. The second part of the story is definitely more cinematic, so there’s a lot that I can’t wait to get my hands on. It’s my favorite part of the book, so it’s going to be so much fun, I’m so inspired. It’s different because it’s like going back to a country whose language I already know. I’m mostly working with the same team, so it’s like seeing old friends again. Thank God the first part was a pleasant experience, so I don’t have to convince anyone to go back. Everyone comes back with a big smile.

With his words, Villeneuve confirms that the story will take on much more agility and action. And it is that this second part of the story will include Paul’s rise to Kwisatz Haderach, more conflict with the Harkonnens, more of the Bene Gesserit, and obviously more sandworms. In addition, the film still has to introduce important characters in the story such as Princess Irulan or Feyd-Rautha, as well as explore Chani much more.

Dunes: Part 2 It will hit theaters on October 20, 2023. The film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and will bring the cast members of the first such as Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson or Javier Bardem.

Well, reader, what do you think of Denis Villeneuve’s words about Dunes 2? Will we see more action and epic? Let us know in the comments.

Source: The Academy