Denis Villeneuve reiterated that Chani, Zendaya’s character, will have a greater participation in the second part of Dune

Although it was an important part of the promotion of the film, Zendaya only had a few minutes of screen during the first part of dunes. All courtesy of the dreams of Paul Atreides and the brief appearance of the Fremen on the tape.

But facing what will be the second part of dunesDenis Villeneuve again ensured that the actress of euphoria will have a more prominent role in the next installment of his adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic novel.

“About Zendaya I will say that the first part was a promise”, Villeneuve said when asked about the actress’ brief role in an interview with Variety. “I know we saw a glimpse of her in the first part, but in the second part it will have a prominent role. We will follow Timothée (Chalamet) and Zendaya on their adventures in the desert. That’s what excited me most about coming back to Arrakis: spending time with those characters again.”

Villeneuve obviously did not want to reveal anything concrete about what he is up to for the second part of dunesbut although for now the fans will have to settle for remembering what happens in the book, the director anticipated two things: First, although he acknowledged that he is a fan of the actress, he remarked that Florence Pugh has not yet sealed her participation in the new film dunes. All while regarding the filming, the person in charge of blade runner 2049 he stated that there is one scene in particular that he needs to pull off in a good way because it would be very relevant. “It involves sandworms which is going to be one of the beautiful challenges of my life. And I know if I do it right, that’s going to be the scene.”the director pointed out.

Villeneuve previously indicated that he was close to completing the script for Dunes: Part 2 and the plan of Warner Bros and Legendary would be to begin filming in the middle of this year with a view to a premiere in October 2023.