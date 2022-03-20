Denis Villeneuve talked about Zendaya’s role in the sequel

The director of the film with Timothée Chalamet explained if he will participate in the second installment. How could the Euphoria actress return to the Frank Herbert story?

One of the most anticipated films of 2021 was, without a doubt, dunes. The new adaptation of the novel by Science fiction written by Frank Herbert generated a huge expectation prior to its premiere. Its director, its cast and its impressive budget were some of the factors that caught the attention of viewers who rushed to see it in theaters around the world. However, one detail puzzled a few of them.

This film, which has Denis Villeneuve leading the team, it’s just a first part. In this sense, it only covers half of the novel and leaves everything for a sequel. Once the box office accompanied -both in its official presentation in theaters and on the streaming platform hbo max– Warner Bros. confirmed a second delivery that will have its filming this year and that plans its premiere for 2023.

Why is it so long awaited? The film tells the story of Paul Atreides, the heir to the family that rules the desert planet Arrakis. A series of conflicts forces him to become involved in a power struggle and escape after the murder of his father. That’s not all, because his cast is a real gem. Through it parade figures like Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem and Jason Momoa.

All of them have an interesting development throughout Dunes: Part 1. But there is a character that left wanting more and that outraged those who expected a leading role: chani. She was played by Zendaya, who barely had a few minutes on the screen and that required him to step on the set for only five days. Denis Villeneuve did not want to stop giving his opinion about it and respond to those who expected more from the actress of euphoria and Spider–Man.

“For Zendaya, I will say that the first part was a promise. I know we saw a glimpse of her in the first part, but in the second part will have a leading role”, insisted the director of Dune to Variety. As he prepares for an extensive shoot, he clarified, “We will follow Timothée and Zendaya in their adventures in the desert. That’s what I’m most excited about going back to Arrakis: spending time with those characters again.”.