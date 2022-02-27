Denis Villeneuve, the director who goes against the tide in Hollywood and still succeeds – CINEMABLEND

Who is behind this genius capable of creating jewels where others have failed? Get to know him better in the book ‘Villeneuve. The wild gaze’, by Pau Gómez.

Denis Villeneuve should have been nominated for an Oscar for Best Director. dunes, the science fiction gem that premiered in 2021, is among the candidates for the statuette for Best Film, but why have academics considered that a director capable of giving a blockbuster an authorial look did not deserve recognition? The competition this year was high. Steven Spielberg, Jane Campion, Paul Thomas Anderson… Big names among which, it seems, the Canadian cannot yet be. Villeneuve is a rare bird in Hollywood.

“It goes against the grain of what we understand by Hollywood cinema today. […] What makes it peculiar is that it is capable of impregnating large productions with its personal discourse. And they’re also big box-office hits,” says Pau Gomez, author of Villeneuve. the wild look –from the Dolmen publishing house-, journalist and well-known face of Radio Television Valenciana thanks to the film programs Patio of seats and Cinema Nou. He has carried out an in-depth analysis of this atypical filmmaker who has gone from making small experimental works in his native Canada to leading large productions alongside big stars in just over two decades. And with a break of 10 years in between.

Villeneuve, born in 1967 in Quebec, has wanted to direct movies ever since he discovered Spielberg in his childhood. He began to attract attention for his short films in the early 1990s and in 1998 he released his first feature film, Un 32 août sur terre, which was screened at the Cannes festival. Two years later her second film was released, Maelstrom, and won the favor of critics. In just a few years he was one of the most valued directors in Canada… and he decided to stop for 10 years.

“Those first two films gave him a name in Canada. They won many awards, he loved the critics and, really, there was expectation to know where Villeneuve’s cinema was going. But he decided to stop because he saw that as a narrator he was very green. It was almost 10 years without filming. He dedicated himself to taking care of his children while his wife worked and to train himself by working with other directors in complete anonymity, working in the theater, going back to college….”, reveals Gómez. A key pause to become the accurate director that he is today.

His first films are attractive, they have interesting things, but they are irregular. I think that from the third, which is a prodigious film, is when you see a director who is practically infallible. There is no perfect movie, but his movies are very complete

From Polytechnique (2009) until dunes (2021), Villeneuve has built an impeccable filmography, marked by his personal gaze. For Gómez, there are several aspects that stand out in the Canadian cinema: the predominant role of women, tragedy as a trigger and her wild gaze that permeates everything. The prominence of violence in the lives of its characters is striking. Often, they are people whose reality is turned upside down by a terrible event. This interest does not come from a painful personal situation, but rather the opposite.

“He is from a wealthy family. He ends up studying what he wants to study, his passion for cinema is not stopped by anyone, they support him… It does not come from a personal issue as can happen with Spielberg, who often moves around family separation because for him the separation from his parents was a trauma,” says Gómez. For the journalist, Villeneuve is a person concerned about the world’s problems and reflects them in his films, from the violence against women of Polytechniqueeven the role of children in the war of fires or the violence that underlies the American dream of prisoners: “These are problems that are the order of the day and that fascinates him. He sees it in a very close and hard way for the viewer, which is how I think he manages to have such an impact and make his films stay in your head the day after seeing them”.

The aspect of her life that is reflected in her creations is feminine strength. “Villeneuve was raised by strong and cheerful women. He was fascinated by the powerful figure of the woman in his house and that has transferred it to the cinema in a wonderful way “, analyzes the journalist. As an example we have the agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) of Hitman, a woman who puts the human and coherent touch to an unleashed conflict. Or the linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) from The arrival, which directs communication between humanity and extraterrestrials and stops, through the peaceful method, an intraplanetary war. Often, they are the ones in charge of opening the door to optimism, another of the author’s traits. “He has that hopeful vision that comes from his happy life, in quotes. He thinks that these problems really have a solution,” says Gómez.

There are many things that are repeated in his films, but they all converge into one: that violent vision of the world, a vision of a decadent world dominated by men in a chaotic manner. That is why his vision of women is positive and with a very hopeful look. In Villeneuve’s films there is always a chance of redemption

Denis Villeneuve’s last three films are three science fiction stories that are favored by the public and critics. The next two on your agenda, Dunes 2 and Rendezvous with RamaThey remain within the same genus. It is another of the rarities of this director. “For someone to suddenly be so faithful to a genre is very strange. I see it as totally unthinkable in Hollywood. Not even David Fincher is capable of shooting five thrillers in a row and I think that gives him a lot of personality,” says Gómez.

The filmmaker himself has stated on more than one occasion that he only embarks on projects he truly believes in. “He makes the movies he wants and, if not, he prefers not to shoot”says the journalist. After all, he has little to lose. He has already been unemployed for 10 years and came out stronger. Now that he has the big studios on his side and – it seems – total freedom to explore his creativity, what will Denis Villeneuve be capable of?

