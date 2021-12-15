Denis Villeneuve: the next film will be Encounter with Rama

The trilogy of Dunes, consisting of two films based on the first novel by Frank Herbert and a third based on Messiah of Dune, It can wait. The next project of Denis Villeneuve it will not be the direct sequel to Zendaya’s Chani Kynes. Alcon Entertainment has announced that it has acquired the rights to the novel Meeting with Rama from Arthur C. Clarke. The Canadian director will then confront one of the greatest examples of technological science fiction.

Denis Villeneuve: next film will be Rendezvous with Rama

Published in 1972, Rendezvous with Rama is a staple of science fiction, translated around the world and winner of major sci-fi literature awards such as the Nebula, Hugo, Jupiter, Campbell Memorial and Locus awards.





The complex plot starts from the fall of a large meteorite on the Po Valley, following which it is approved the Space Guard project which has the task of studying the orbit of every asteroid present in the solar system.

Years later, in 2130, the radar installed on Mars sighted a large object: it is a huge alien spaceship containing an entire city. The governments of the Earth decide to give her the name of Rama, as the Hindu deity, and to organize a mission to reach her and study her. But that structure will prove to be colossal and human time insufficient to explore and fully understand it.

Meeting with Rama gave birth to a quadrilogy of novels, written by Gentry Lee in collaboration with Clarke. They also belong to the cycle Bright Messengers And Double Full Moon Night by Lee, never published in Italy.

Meeting with Rama, upcoming movie: Morgan Freeman’s dream

In early 2000 Morgan Freeman he had expressed the desire to produce an adaptation of this cult of science fiction, of which he is a great fan, indicating David Fincher as a director. Then nothing more was done due to the lack of funding. Freeman and his partner Lori McCreery at Revelations Entertainment then sold the rights to Alcon, who entrusted Denis Villeneuve with directing.

The magazine Deadline lets know who the producers will be Andrew Kosove And Broderick Johnson with McCreery and Freeman. It is not the first time that Alcon has collaborated with Villeneuve: the Los Angeles-based company has already produced Prisoners with Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal e Blade Runner 2049 with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. A big cast is also expected for Rendezvous with Rama considering the one set up for Dunes, from Timothée Chalamet and Oscar Isaac to Josh Brolin and Rebecca Ferguson.

All rights reserved © 2021 – PCTV