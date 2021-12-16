Denis Villeneuve will make another science fiction film

CINEMA





The director of “Dune” will try his hand at Arthur C. Clarke’s “Rendezvous With Rama”

And so after having successfully brought the epic saga of Dunes, the Canadian director has decided that his next project will be the making of a new film adaptation of the science fiction novel by Arthur C. Clarke, Rendezvous With Rama (Appointment with Rama).

Rendezvous With Rama is a cult novel for lovers of the science fiction genre and was published for the first time in 1972. It is the story of a cylindrical alien spaceship, Rama, with abnormal dimensions (50 by 20 kilometers) which at a certain point enters our solar system in 2130. The story is told from the point of view of a group of terrestrial explorers who manage to intercept the spaceship with the aim of unraveling its mysteries.

Deadline reports that the rights to the novel were bought by Morgan Freeman, with Revelations Entertainment producing the film alongside Alcon Entertainment, the same production company as Prisoners, film directed in 2013 by Villeneuve with the interpretations of Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, and the epic Blade Runner 2049 with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.