Denise Quiñones left Tito Trinidad hairless for a good cause

As promised, former beauty queen Denise Quiñones took a razor in her hands and ran it over the head of former boxing champion, Félix “Tito” Trinidad. The shaved was a full-fledged “technical knockout”.

All this was part of the traditional fundraising event “Uniendo Cabezas” of the CAP Foundation, where celebrities, businessmen and the general public shaved their heads or donated their hair in solidarity for the cancer patients of the Pediatric Hospital of the Medical Center of Puerto Rico.

Like every year, the activity had very emotional moments when hundreds of people, of both sexes, of all ages and from all over the island, sat on the 28 chairs that were set up on the platform. Students and volunteers from the Modern Institute styling school were in charge of cutting the public’s hair.

This year, both Quiñones and Trinidad were the sponsors of the activity, which had the support of hundreds of people who gathered at the Coca-Cola Music Hall. Renowned personalities such as Miss Puerto Rico Universe 2022, Michelle Colón, Nicole Chacón, Celimar Adames, Mónica Pastrana, Norwill Fragoso, Jaime Mayol, Bryan Afanador, Adriana Díaz, Lourdes Collazo, Tommy Ramos, Ivonne Orsini, Ferdinand Pérez passed through the stage of the venue. , José Vega “Remi” and Gary Rodríguez, among others, many of them took the clippers in their hands to shave the volunteers. Rodríguez contributed with a monetary donation, at the same time that he also shaved his head.

5 Photos The former beauty queen took a razor in her hands and passed it over the former boxing champion’s head as part of the CAP Foundation’s traditional fundraising event “Uniendo Cabezas”.

For two consecutive years and, due to the pandemic, this event had been held remotely, so this year has been extremely rewarding for everyone involved. “This year for us is a super special year, because we meet again with our public. The support during those two years did not diminish, on the contrary, it was spectacular and we have seen that this year has been the same”, commented Denise Espinosa, president of the CAP Foundation Board. “We are experiencing what we wanted to see, that the people come together again, that they be here with us and that they support and cooperate with our cancer patients on the fifth floor of pediatric oncology at the Pediatric Hospital, which is the goal.”

During last year’s activity, $800,000 was raised and it is expected that this time they will equal or exceed that figure. This year, fundraising will focus on increasing the number of patients that can be treated simultaneously in the Oncology Unit of the Pediatric Hospital. Currently, this unit has the capacity to have up to 15 patients at a time, while plans are to increase that number to 25 patients. In addition to that, the proceeds would also be directed to providing additional support services with the psychology and physical therapy programs, as well as food service for the companion, the entertainment program in the rooms and the maintenance of the facilities and purchase of equipment. .

In addition to shaving their heads, many people also donated an 8-inch-long chignon. On the other hand, the activity also included stations where t-shirts, caps, glasses, pens and umbrellas, among others, were sold, which served as a collection. On top of that, there was a COVID-19 vaccination station, a blood donation station, as well as a $10 station where several dogs got their hair and nails trimmed.

Similarly, many private companies took their time to turn around and make significant donations. Many of the companies brought in employees, who also shaved their heads. At the same time, students from public and private schools, such as the American Military Academy, La Salle.

Those interested in making a donation still have time to do so electronically through fundacioncap.org, through ATH Móvil (under Donar/CAP) or PayPal.