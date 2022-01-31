Denmark and the others: those who say goodbye to Covid restrictions. It’s Italy?

There Denmark is preparing to cancel all restrictions applied to the population to contain the fourth wave of Covid-19. it will happen Tuesday 1st February. This despite a number of cases still consistent and increasing until yesterday, Sunday 29 January, driven by the greater contagion capacity of the Omicron variant. Among other things, Denmark was one of the first European countries to get acquainted with the “sub-variant” Omicron 2, which a week ago had already been sequenced in 50% of positive cases.

So why the Copenhagen authorities, starting with the government led by the Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen, Social Democrat, 44, have decided to revoke the measures adopted with the aim of limiting infections? To convince the executive of the goodness of the choice were basically two facts: one allegedly less dangerous than the Omicron variant currently dominant (although not all experts agree on this judgment, also given scientific studies still to be completed on this point) and, above all, the high number of immunized people in the Little Mermaid nation.









In fact, 13.1 million doses of vaccine against Covid-19 have been administered in Denmark. And there are 4.72 million Danes with a completed vaccination cycle, 81% of the population. Numbers that place Denmark in second place in the European Union as regards the percentage of immunization of the population, behind only Malta (which, moreover, has the “advantage” of being small and therefore easier to organize a campaign vaccinal).

It must be said, then, that the Danish choice confirms a “liberal” approach to restrictions already observed in previous waves. On 10 September last year, in fact, he had already said goodbye for the first time to all the restrictions – indoor masks and restrictions in restaurants and other public places – approved in an attempt to reduce the impact of infections. And about ten days earlier the stop at the green pass had arrived. Attention, however, toThe “liberal” approach is not synonymous with lax attitude. It was Denmark itself, for example, the first European nation to introduce green certification. And, when the situation around the spread of the disease became more difficult, the government promptly reintroduced the restrictions.









Now, however, it seems the time has come for one definitive turning point. Premier Frederiksen said that Covid-19 will no longer be considered a “critical” disease for society. “We are ready to get out of the shadow of the coronavirus – he continued – We say goodbye to restrictions to return to the life we ​​had before. The pandemic continues, but we have passed the critical phase”. Stop, therefore, to indoor masks and limitations in public places and places of culture and entertainment. The discos will also reopen.

A similar scenario appears to be looming in Great Britain, although the government has not officially declared its intention to treat Covid as a disease that is no longer “critical” for society as it did in Denmark. Since last Thursday, January 27, Boris Johnson has put the so-called plan B in the drawer, canceling the obligation to have a green pass and a mask in shops and on public transport (in addition to the limits on visits to retirement homes and the massive use of smart working). AND our Swiss neighbors do the same they would be preparing to loosen the reins on the front of limitations. Two days ago, Federal Councilor Alain Berset announced his imminent farewell to quarantine and teleworking obligations. Even in the Confederation, the increase in cases attributable to the spread of the Omicron variant would not have had an impact on healthcare facilities. The stop to quarantine and teleworking could start as early as next week, on February 2.









Even in our country, Covid-19 seems to “mark time”. The numbers remain high – yesterday there were over 137 thousand new cases – but the curve is downhill and most of the indicators are improving, RT in the first place. A situation that has rekindled the hopes of those who wish for a relaxation of restrictions, starting with the unwelcome obligation to use the mask outdoors. The Government and the Higher Institute of Health, however, want to be cautious, also because they have been burned by previous experiences.

On Monday, however, an important appointment is on the agenda. After the stop of political activity due to the elections of the President of the Republic, the council of ministers will meet again. A new Covid decree should be enacted, with the revision of the color zone systemas requested by numerous Regions (will only the red zone remain to be imposed in limited areas, in the event of a clear worsening of the situation?) and could be the obligation to wear masks in the open has been lifted. On the other hand, the obligation to have a green pass for access to numerous places and for work seems destined to last a long time. From Monday 1 February, then, the fines for those over 50 who refuse to be vaccinated will start, a measure announced at the moment in which the immunization obligation was imposed on Italians who have exceeded this age threshold.







