Denmark, blizzard: night at Ikea for customers and staff – Chronicle

A night at Ikea. This is what happened in the town of Aalborg, Denmark, where some customers and employees have remained blocked at the point of sale due to a blizzard.

The strange adventure started on Wednesday 2 December, when a big snowfall he filed over 30 centimeters of white blanket. M.Many roads have been closed, many cars have been blocked. The police asked everyone not to go out. And so, a group of 6 customers and employees in the shop found themselves unable to return home. The group was also joined by staff from a nearby toy store, who also found themselves stranded.

Given the situation, the furniture department has remained practically isolated offered la possibility of spend the night where they were. And so it was. But the trapped ones didn’t have a bad time: theinconvenience has in fact turned into a “beautiful adventure”, a sort of sleepover, for about thirty people who spent the night together in the showroom, sleeping on the beds and armchairs on display, with a lot of linen, eating cinnamon rolls, drinking tea and coffee, watching a football match on TV together.









“Everything was so unusual, we laughed at the situation because we probably won’t relive it again,” said DR Michelle Barrett, one of the people stranded who spent the night at Ikea, on local TV. They managed to sleep “in the exact bed they’ve always wanted to try,” joked store manager Peter Elmose of the tabloid Ekstra Bladet: “It was a good night. All fun,” he added.

Much of Denmark, including the capital Copenhagen, was hit by the snowstorm which caused traffic problems, power outages, problems along the railway lines. At Aalborg airport, 300 people had to spend the night in the terminal after all flights were canceled.