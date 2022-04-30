Denmark, the first country to suspend vaccination

The pandemic, in many European countries, is beginning to subside. The lower severity of COVID-19, thanks to the effect of vaccinestogether with the immunity acquired during these years (by the injection itself and through contagion), has allowed a further relaxation of the measures over time. This, along with a high percentage of vaccination, has allowed Denmark to suspend it. Already in its day, it was the first country to declare the end of the health emergency.

The Scandinavian country lifted all measures against COVID last February, and now puts the end to its mass vaccination campaign against the disease. The Danish Government, after ensuring that the pandemic is under control, and taking the high percentage of vaccination as a reference, temporarily terminates the campaign. “We are finishing the mass vaccination program against COVID-19,” said the director of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Bolette Soborg.

In Denmark, near the 81% of the population (a total of 5.8 million inhabitants) have received the full guideline of the vaccine, while 61.6% have the booster dose. The data in this country point to a drop in the number of infectionswhile the data on hospitalizations remain stable.

It will be from 15 th of May when the vaccination campaign is over, will come back after summer, according to the Danish Ministry of Health. “We plan to reopen the vaccination program in the fall. This will be preceded by a comprehensive professional evaluation of who and when to vaccinate and with which vaccines“, assured Soberg. After the arrival of the Omicron variant, Denmark accelerated the immunization campaign, injecting a fourth dose for higher risk groups.

Situation in Spain

During the little over a year that the vaccination campaign has been in force in Spain, more than 94 million doses of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen, which have served to protect 88.8% of the population over 5 years of age with the full regimen. For their part, more than 24.6 million Spaniards have received the booster dose.