Denmark to stop all restrictions

Denmark is preparing to eliminate almost all anti-Covid measures by the end of the month, since the disease is no longer “socially critical”. This is what the Minister of Health Magnus Heunicke announced in one letter sent to the Epidemiological Commission of the Parliament. A decision that came in the midst of an increase in new infections linked to the spread of the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, which made the Scandinavian country the one with the highest incidence of new coronavirus cases in Europe.

According to the Danish health authorities, however, the wave of infections has not caused an increase in pressure on hospitals, which have remained stable and at non-emergency levels, especially as regards intensive care. In the face of this, the country has registered a strong participation of the population in vaccines: over 80% of the population is vaccinated with the first two doses, and as many as 60% have already received the booster.

Armed with these figures, the government is ready to lift almost all restrictions by the end of the month. The “rules will lapse when the disease is no longer classified as ‘socially critical'”, which is expected to happen as of February 1, Heunicke wrote in the letter. The classification of a disease as “socially critical” in Denmark is equivalent to our state of emergency, and is the legal basis that has allowed the government to introduce far-reaching measures such as the closure of businesses and the obligation to wear a mask.

The Danish move, which should be confirmed by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the next few hours, represents a new step for Europe towards a relaxation of anti-Covid measures. Just in these hours, Austria announced the stop to the lockdown for unvaccinated people and the curfew at 10 pm.