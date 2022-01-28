Denmark will be the first country in the European Union to remove all restrictions

On Wednesday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced that all restrictions currently in force in the country to combat the coronavirus pandemic will be lifted from 1 February: Denmark will therefore become the first EU country to do so after the spread of the omicron variant. The decision will have to be approved by the Danish Parliament, where the government has a solid majority and approval is considered a formality.

The government’s decision comes at a time when the highest infections have been detected in Denmark since the start of the pandemic and, as Frederiksen said, “it may therefore seem strange and paradoxical that we are now ready to lift the restrictions.” The choice must therefore be seen above all as a political decision by the Danish government, based on the hope that in the coming months COVID-19 will become an endemic disease and that the vaccination campaign will continue to keep hospitalization levels very low.

Frederiksen said that the possibility of lifting the restrictions was mainly due to the excellent performance of the vaccination campaign, which made it possible to keep hospital admissions very low.

In the last week there have been 4431 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants, but on Wednesday only 938 people were hospitalized in all, 16 per 100 thousand inhabitants, of which 40 in intensive care units. To make a comparison, in Italy on Wednesday 21,666 people were hospitalized, 36 per 100 thousand inhabitants, of which 1,665 in intensive care, compared to 1912 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants in the last week.

The decision of the Danish government is in contrast with that of several European countries, including Italy, which have achieved vaccination rates similar to those of Denmark and where, however, there are currently no plans to completely remove the restrictions. maximum to loosen them for the vaccinated). Recently two other EU countries, Ireland and the Netherlands, had removed most of the restrictions, but not all. England too had eliminated practically all restrictions, maintaining the obligation of a mask on the London Underground.

Denmark had already loosened some restrictions that had been introduced in December, allowing cinemas and nightclubs to reopen, but had kept an hourly limit on restaurant opening, the obligation to present the equivalent of the Italian Green Pass (which is obtained with vaccination, with a negative test or if you have recently contracted the coronavirus) to access public places and the obligation to wear masks both in public places and on means of transport. From 1 February all these restrictions will be lifted.

“Tonight we can start to relax and smile again,” Frederiksen said during a press conference on Wednesday. “We can say goodbye to restrictions and welcome life as we knew it before the coronavirus.”

