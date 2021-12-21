Denmark will pay Kosovo to house dozens of inmates

On Monday, the ministers of justice of Denmark and Kosovo, Nick Haekkerup and Albulena Haxhiu, signed an agreement in which Denmark will rent 300 cells in a Kosovo prison to house as many inmates who are currently in Danish prisons. The agreement, much criticized by human rights activists, will now have to be approved by the parliaments of the two countries. No.on it is the first of its kind in Europe: it had already happened in 2015, when Norway had rented some cells of a Dutch prison, but it is still a rather rare agreement of its kind.

The agreement between Kosovo and Denmark will last for ten years, and the 300 cells in question will be rented for 210 million euros in a prison in Gjilan, about 50 kilometers southeast of Pristina, the capital of Kosovo.

300 foreign nationals who were sentenced in Denmark and who will have to return to their country after having served their sentence will be transferred to Kosovo. The decision to transfer only foreigners is not surprising: Denmark had already made similar decisions and, more generally, taken harsh and controversial measures against migrants.

The agreement is beneficial to both countries: for Denmark it is part of a wider series of initiatives to reform its prison system and, above all, to solve the problem of overcrowded prisons. The Danish justice minister said that negotiations with Kosovo had been going on for about a year, and that the agreement, supported by both the center-left and the center-right, will free up space to accommodate more prisoners. «You have to imagine [la prigione di Gjilan] – said Haekkerup – like a Danish prison, only it is in another country ».

For its part, Kosovo, one of the poorest countries on the European continent, will receive a large sum of money, part of which (about 60 million euros) will be allocated to new investments in renewable energy, given that Kosovo is still today very dependent on coal-fired power plants.

For Kosovo there is also a more symbolic benefit, linked to the fact that it has been chosen as a partner by one of the richest countries in the European Union: the Kosovo Minister of Justice said that the agreement is an important “recognition of the Kosovo and its institutions ». Kosovo, among other things, has been governed since the beginning of this year by Albin Kurti, from the left party Vetëvendosje, Self-determination, one of whose objectives is to bring Kosovo into the European Union (the question of Kosovo’s entry into the Union is a complex issue that has been going on for several years).

The agreement between Denmark and Kosovo – it will be submitted to the parliaments of both countries in early 2022 – has however been criticized by human rights activists: Fatmira Haliti of the QKRMT (Kosovar Center for the Rehabilitation of Torture Victims), a The human rights NGO said it will not solve the problem of overcrowding, but will simply move it elsewhere, to prisons whose conditions are, among other things, much worse than those in Danish prisons. According to an estimate of Associated Press the Kosovar penitentiary system has a capacity of two thousand people, and currently has around 400 free places.