“Dennis had alcohol, Jack had marijuana and the whole crew was on acid”

In 1969 the actor and director Dennis Hopper becomes the symbol of counterculture of the 1960s turning and interpreting alongside Peter Fonda (and with the participation of Jack Nicholson) the film Easy Rider.

The story of two hippy bikers who cross the United States to get to Mardi Gras, the New Orleans carnival in search of their freedom until a tragic ending becomes the symbol of the youth movement that is changing American society and which expresses itself with cinema , literature and rock music. Dennis Hopper becomes the rebellious artist who does not accept the restrictions of society, moralism, the rules imposed by conformity. An iconoclast who tells the story of American society and to synthesize the hippy ideals of the moment creates a powerful imagery that fascinates several generations to date, represented since the first scene of Easy Rider with the wheels of the Harley Davidson of Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper racing on the highway on the notes of Born to be Wild of the Steppenwolf.

However, Dennis Hopper wanted to reduce his own myth in the interviews: “The new generations know nothing about me other than what they saw in Easy Rider. I’m against the mold, I can’t stand the institutional image of Hollywood actors and I chose to show myself as a vulnerable person because I wanted to do something different, but there is no real Dennis Hopper in this film.“.

The characters of Wyatt and Billy earn the money for the trip to New Orleans by moving a quantity of drugs from Mexico to Los Angeles, are arrested in New Mexico for having “walked without authorization” the streets of the city, in jail they meet the hippy lawyer George (played by Jack Nicholson), together they travel to New Orleans but after the carnival they are attacked by two truck drivers who shoot them. The journey to freedom ends in the most dramatic way, but the message launched by Easy Rider reaches the whole world. There are many legends about the making of this film completely independent, which cost about 40,000 dollars and earns 60 million, is awarded at the Cannes Film Festival and enters the cinema history. Peter Fonda said that he often had to pay with his personal credit card the travel and accommodation costs for the crew, some of the actors (including the two truckers) are chosen from the inhabitants of the south in which the scenes are shot. , Dennis Hopper really fights with the locals in the town of Morganza, Louisiana.

The most incredible stories are those on the use of drugs during the filming of the film that first brings the hippy subculture to Hollywood: “Everyone had their favorite substances on the Easy Rider set” he said Peter Fonda, “Dennis had booze, Jack had marijuana and the whole crew was on acid“. Jack Nicholson he said: “The story of me smoking 155 joints is perhaps a bit exaggerated but it is true that I smoked a lot. After the first two takes the acting job was reversed: instead of being lucid and playing the part of a stoner I was a stoner trying to play the part of a lucid one.“.