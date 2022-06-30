Dennis Quaid has a new sci-fi thriller in the works: Littlemouth

The portal dead line revealed that the Jonathan Sobol-directed feature Littlemouth, has established its main cast. The star-studded lineup includes Dennis Quaid, Isabelle Fuhrman, David Thewlis, Josh Hutcherson and Kiera Allen. Sobol also wrote the sci-fi thriller that will tell the story of a computer genius (Fuhrman), who has been hired by a tech billionaire (Quaid) to work on a project that will change the world. If the team cannot pull it off, the stakes can be very dangerous.

Unsurprisingly, Sobol is beyond excited to have the opportunity to harness the talents of these amazing actors to see his story take shape. In a statement released alongside the big casting reveal, the filmmaker and writer said he was “excited and honored” to have added these names to produce a piece he is “passionate about telling.” Specifically, he said he was looking forward to seeing how the dynamic between co-stars Fuhrman and Quaid would play out.

A man who needs no introduction, Quaid is a celebrated insider of Hollywood, having garnered nominations for two Golden Globe Awards and an Emmy. With a host of titles under his belt, he has recently been seen in feature films including American Underdog and A Dog’s Journey. On the streaming side, he appeared in Netflix’s Merry Happy Whatever and Prime Video’s Goliath. The star will next appear in various productions, including the Sam McNamara dramas On a Wing and a Prayer and Reagan, and the Don Hall and Disney animated film Strange World, just to name a few.

Things have been heating up of late for Fuhrman, who will join Hutcherson at Littlemouth. Most recently, the actress earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for her work in the Lauren Hadaway-directed IFC drama The Novice. She will soon appear in Orphan: First Kill, the follow-up to her successful Hollywood thriller Orphan.

Gotham Award nominee Hutcherson rose to fame for his role opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the dystopian film series The Hunger Games. Other credits include The Disaster Artist, The Kids Are All Right and Hulu’s Future Man. Hutcherson will next star opposite Morgan Freeman in the sci-fi thriller 57 Seconds.

Littlemouth will serve as one of Allen’s first major credits, as the actress previously appeared in the medical drama The Good Doctor, and Aneesh Chaganty’s thriller Run.

A release date for Littlemouth has yet to be set. @worldwide