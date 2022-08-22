Dennis Rodman will travel to Russia in search of the release of Brittney Griner

The former player of the NBA Dennis Rodman said Saturday that he plans to visit Russia to seek the release of Brittney Grinerthe WNBA star who was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges earlier this month, NBC News reported.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl”Rodman commented to NBCnews in a restaurant in Washington DC

“I’m trying to go this week”assured the medium.

If Rodman goes to Russia, it will not be the first time he has engaged in informal diplomatic action with an international leader with strained relations with the United States.

The former basketball player has cultivated a relationship with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over the past decade, making multiple visits to North Korea. Furthermore, he cataloged the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, as a “cool” person after a trip to Moscow in 2014. In 2018, he appeared on the sidelines of former President Donald Trump’s meeting with Kim in Singapore. And he has credited himself with helping secure the release of American Kenneth Bae from North Korea.

The United States has imposed harsh sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Griner’s imprisonment has created additional tension between the two countries and a potential avenue for diplomacy. Bill Richardson, a former US ambassador to the United Nations who has been involved in hostage negotiations in the past, told The Associated Press this month that he was optimistic about the chances of a prisoner exchange that would bring Griner and another American, Paul Whelan, back to the United States.

The former basketball player does not need a special permit from the United States to enter Russia, only a visa from Moscow, but the Department of State issued a travel advisory strongly advising US citizens not to visit the country. “Don’t travel to Russia”the statement cites, adding a host of reasons, including the “unprovoked and unwarranted invasion of Ukraine,” possible “harassment of US citizens by Russian government security officials,” and the possibility of “unjust detention.”

NBC News contacted the White House national security officials to comment on Rodman’s plans to travel to Russia to participate in the Griner case.

Although Rodman has a much more established relationship with Kim, he expressed a degree of trust with the Russian president.

“I know Putin too well”he pointed out.