Denny Mendez: from Miss Italia to Beverly Hills

How can we forget the beautiful Miss Italy Denny Mendez, but do you know who the husband is? He is a very important character in Hollywood.

Denny Andreina Mendez de la Rosa, known as Denny Mendez, born in Santo Domingo on July 20, 1978, she is a Dominican actress and former model.

Mostly known for having won the title of Miss Italy in 1996, going down in history as the first and only Miss of color and of non-Italian origin.

In 1989 he moved to Montecatini Terme, and at the age of 14 he began to participate in some fashion shows.

Thus she approaches the world of fashion and beauty, up to the title of Miss Italy. After the most coveted title, he embarks on the career of professional model and actress, working with Francesca De Sapio at the Teatro Duse in Rome.

In 2003 he joined the cast of the film “The buzz of flies” and in the TV series “Chiaroscuro” together with Nino Manfredi. Thus began to participate and interpret small parts in films with actors such as: John Travolta and Gerald Butler.

Today Denny works as manager and film producer ad Hollywood, and thanks to her commitment and resourcefulness she has managed to bring Made in Italy to high levels.

On 9 September 2016 she became the baby’s mother India Nayara, had by her partner General Oscar.

Who is Oscar Generale

Oscar General, born in 1972 in Rivarolo Canavese in the province of Turin, he had a dream in the drawer, to become part of the entertainment world.

Interested in all that is beautiful and artistic, he began his career aiming high by passing from art to fashion to cinema.

Arrived in the world of cinema, he works hard and gradually manages to become one of the most important film producers in Hollywood.

His vision of “advertising”, it was a concept sometimes too extensive and complex to explain, but given the extreme difficulty of understanding it was taken as a point of reference in the world of marketing.

Before depopulating in the American cinema, deals with and becomes manager of some famous Italian personalities such as: Ornella Muti, Raoul Bova and Giancarlo Giannini.

Full of qualities such as honesty and concreteness, he soon had the opportunity to expand his circle of customers and come to collaborate with high-level personalities such as: John Travolta, Dustin Hoffman, Morgan Freeman and Julia Roberts.

Thus founded the Oscar Generale Production with the aim of producing at least 25 films a year.

After 6 years of engagement General Oscar decides to ask for a hand Denny Mendez in full style Hollywood.

The proposal was made on the red carpet of Cannes in front of friends John Travolta And Kelly Preston.

Today the couple lives in Beverly Hills enjoying their gorgeous daughter India.