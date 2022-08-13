Denoueix explains Messi’s transformation at the start of the season

Raynald Denoueix, 74-year-old coach, French champion with Nantes (2001), winner of two French Cups with Nantes (1999 and 2000) and vice-champion of Spain with Real Sociedad (2003), spoke to about Lionel Messi (35-year-old striker from Paris Saint-Germain) and his transformation since the start of the season. He also talks about the start of the PSG season and the progress that we have seen. Here are his words in the newspaper L’Equipe:

Denoueix “By leaving Barcelona, ​​he was leaving his life. » ” When you buy a player, unfortunately, you don’t take with him all the benchmarks he has on and off the pitch, because you can’t buy that. Leaving Barcelona, ​​he was leaving his life. The guy must have been devastated, how can you play football well in these conditions? There, he seems to have digested, he can think a lot more about the field. He arrived earlier, did the preparation, finds marks. These are prerequisites. »

The beautiful game specialist reminds us that football players are also men, we can all understand that after more than 17 years spent in a club and a city (Barcelona), it must be a shock to change environment. At the start of the season, the Parisian number 30 indeed seems to have regained some color, we obviously want him to continue like this because, as Christophe Galtier (55-year-old PSG coach) said, ” when Messi smiles, the team smiles”.

Denoueix “If Vitinha is 30 meters ahead of Messi when the ball is lost, it will be too late. » “In the first two games, Sarabia spent her time making compensation. In a stronger relationship of forces, it will be necessary to be careful all the same. Maybe what they could do against Nantes and Clermont, they will be able to do less in some matches. If Vitinha is 30 yards ahead of Messi when the ball is lost, it will be too late. »

The man who was voted best coach of the season twice, with FC Nantes in Ligue 1 (2001), Division 1 at the time, then with Real Sociedad in La Liga (2003) and who notably trained 3 future Champions of the World (Deschamps, Desailly and Karembreu, just that) brings us a specialist analysis. We can ask ourselves the question of the balance of the team with our 3 great players in attack (Messi, Neymar Jr and Mbappé, 35, 30 and 23 years old), because it is true that Pablo Sarabia (30 year old attacker) compensated a lot with his replacements in the first 2 games of the season.

We will also have the first elements of an answer during tonight’s match (PSG / Montpellier, 2nd day of Ligue 1 2022-2023). Against higher level opponents it may be more complicated, but it’s up to the coach to find the right balance in the animation to avoid the team being cut in half.







