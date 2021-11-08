Denuvo, server down, many PC games inaccessible over the weekend – Nerd4.life

Over the weekend, many users reported theinability to start their PC games, who had played regularly until the day before. Soon it was discovered that it was all games protected from being afflicted Denuvo and that the cause of the problem was in the servers of the company that develops the well-known DRM, which collapsed for reasons not better understood. It is suspected that this is all due to the expiration of the Codefusion.techlogy domain, used for the activation of games with Denuvo, which expired just over the weekend, but there have been no clarifications on the matter.

Fortunately for a short time, very recent titles such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Football Manager 2022 were affected, but also older ones such as Wolfenstein Younbgblood, Planet Zoo, the latest Tomb Raider trilogy, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 , Mortal Kombat 11 and Total War: Warhammer.

Of course, there was no shortage of player protests, especially for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Many consider it absurd that it is protected by a DRM online when it’s a completely single player game, with no microtransactions. However, the situation returned in the evening, when the games returned to work.