Tech

Denuvo, server down, many PC games inaccessible over the weekend – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee51 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Over the weekend, many users reported theinability to start their PC games, who had played regularly until the day before. Soon it was discovered that it was all games protected from being afflicted Denuvo and that the cause of the problem was in the servers of the company that develops the well-known DRM, which collapsed for reasons not better understood. It is suspected that this is all due to the expiration of the Codefusion.techlogy domain, used for the activation of games with Denuvo, which expired just over the weekend, but there have been no clarifications on the matter.

Fortunately for a short time, very recent titles such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Football Manager 2022 were affected, but also older ones such as Wolfenstein Younbgblood, Planet Zoo, the latest Tomb Raider trilogy, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 , Mortal Kombat 11 and Total War: Warhammer.

Of course, there was no shortage of player protests, especially for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Many consider it absurd that it is protected by a DRM online when it’s a completely single player game, with no microtransactions. However, the situation returned in the evening, when the games returned to work.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee51 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Iliad, ready to land on the fixed network with Fiber: tariffs

1 week ago

Microsoft and SEGA announce a strategic partnership to launch “Super Games” – Nerd4.life

1 week ago

FIFA 22 Patch – Title Update 3: the third update is coming

5 days ago

It’s the right time to get an Amazon Fire TV Stick, all at an all-time low!

20 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button